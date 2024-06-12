High Demand for Draft Beer Worldwide to Steer Draught Beer Chiller Market Past US$ 2,514.0 Million by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Future Market Insights, the global draught beer chiller market size is expected to be valued at US$ 1,782.2 Mn in 2023 and further grow at 3.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2023-2033). Overall draught beer chiller sales are projected to total a valuation of US$ 2,514.0 Mn by 2033.

Rising consumption of draught beer across the world coupled with rising need for efficient beer cooling solutions is a key factor driving the global draught beer chiller market forward.

A draught beer chiller is a highly efficient solution used to cool draught beers across several end-use industries. It is a type of refrigerator that uses a cooling system to lower the temperature of the beer. They help end users to keep beer cold and fresh.

Growing number of bars, pubs, and restaurants around the world is emerging as a crucial factor driving demand for draught beer chillers and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Similarly, innovation in beer cooling solutions and reduction in product prices will create lucrative opportunities for leading draught beer chiller manufacturers over the next ten years.

The most popular type of beer chilling system is the glycol chiller. Glycol chillers use a glycol and water mixture to cool the beer lines and taps. Despite being more expensive, glycol-cooled chiller are preferred by end user due to their more efficient nature.

Key Takeaways:

Based on type, glycol-cooled chiller segment holds a substantial share of the global draught beer chiller market.

By end user, bars and restaurants together hold the largest share of the worldwide draught beer chiller industry.

In terms of structure, demand remains high for counter-top draught beer chillers in the market.

Germany currently holds around 22.0% share in the global draught beer chiller market.

With a market valuation of US$ 650.5 Mn, the U .S. holds nearly 36.5% share in the global draught beer chiller market.

holds nearly 36.5% share in the global draught beer chiller market. The UK draught beer chiller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

“There are many factors that have contributed to the rise in popularity of draught beer chillers, but one of the biggest drivers has been the growing demand and consumption of draught or draft beer worldwide,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Top 5 manufacturers of Draught Beer Chillers are Zhongde Equipment Co., Ltd., Maxwell Food Equipment, BEVERAGE-AIR, Lanco Industry Co. Ltd, and MF Refrigeration.

The competition in the Draught Beer Chiller market is intense because the products are very similar. The main difference between the products is their price. Hence, key players are focused on reducing product prices as well as launching new innovative beer chilling solutions in the market.

Draught Beer Chiller Industry Outlook by Category

By Type:

Air-cooled

Water-cooled

Glycol-cooled

By End User:

Breweries

Bars

Restaurants

Hotels

By Structure:

Counter-top

Under Counter

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

MEA

