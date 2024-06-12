Grape Crusher Market to Surpass US$ 722.9 Million in 2033 Amid High Preference for Organic and Marijuana-infused Wines among Millennials

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent FMI report, the market for grape crushers is set to be valued at US$ 722.9 Mn in 2033 from US$ 456.7 Mn that is to be registered in 2023. Sales in the grape crusher market are anticipated to skyrocket by a CAGR of nearly 4.7% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

High demand for natural and organic wines across the globe is projected to drive sales in the global market. As consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their health, they are willing to pay premium prices for wines that mainly contain organic ingredients.

In the U.S., demand for rotary grape crushers is projected to skyrocket in the next ten years as these are extensively used by pubs and wineries. These help in preventing damages to the skin of grapes, as compared to an impact grape crusher.

Apart from that, manufacturers are likely to provide cost-effective products in Germany. It may negatively affect sales of consumers, as they will have to invest more for acquiring grape crushers than they would have if there was high competition.

Key Takeaways from the Grape Crusher Market Study:

Demand for grape crushers in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in 2023.

in 2023. The India grape crusher market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2% in the assessment period.

in the assessment period. The U.K. grape crusher market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The China grape crusher market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 0% in the assessment period.

in the assessment period. The North America grape crusher market is likely to register an 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

“Increasing demand for fortified wines with rapid product premiumization activities across the globe is likely to drive sales of grape crushers worldwide. Besides, trend for marijuana-infused wines in developed countries like the U.S. would enable key winemakers to acquire premium grape crushers,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competition Landscape: Grape Crusher Market

Some of the leading companies in the grape crusher market are Enoveneta, VLS technology, Della toffols group, Mori Tem, Laizhou Xinlai Metal Manufacturing Factory, Wenling Merrill Machine Co., ltd., and Zhengzhou Pasen Machinery Co., Ltd. among others.

Leading wine processing equipment manufacturers are projected to expand their product portfolios by launching innovative machinery like grape crushers. A few of these companies are likely to collaborate with local wineries and pubs to provide them with unique grape crushers. Meanwhile, some of the other key companies are striving to broaden their manufacturing capacities to increase sales in the market.

Grape Crusher Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Wood

Stainless Steel

By Application:

Small Industry

Medium Industry

Large Industry

By Distribution Channel:

Multi-Specialty Suppliers

Wholesalers

Manufacturers

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

