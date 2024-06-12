Burgeoning Demand for Beer among Millennials to Push Electric Brewing System Demand to US$ 1,348.1 Million by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new FMI survey, the market for electric brewing systems is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 1,348.1 Mn in 2033. It is projected to exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2033, thereby reaching US$ 789.2 Mn by the end of 2023.

The electric brewing system market is expected to be driven by increasing shift of consumers from homemade fruit juices to homemade beer. Key companies are therefore coming up with new types of beer brewing kits, including electrically operated ones to accelerate sales.

Spinn, for example, is a renowned brand of hardware and electronics headquartered in the U.S. The company added an innovative feature of cold brew in its existing brewing system back in June 2022. The new feature would enable Spinn app users and coffee enthusiasts to create unique cold brews in just 60 seconds.

Furthermore, in India, demand for electric brewing systems is anticipated to surge dramatically throughout the projected time frame. Growth is mainly attributed to surging demand for beer with high levels of spending among millennials.

Key Takeaways from the Electric Brewing System Market Study:

In Australia, demand for electric brewing systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0% in 2023.

in 2023. Sales of electric brewing systems are anticipated to grow by 7% in Europe by the end of 2023.

in Europe by the end of 2023. The India electric brewing system market is projected to showcase a moderate CAGR of 2% in the assessment period.

in the assessment period. In the U.K., demand for electric brewing systems is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1% in the evaluation period.

in the evaluation period. Demand for electric brewing systems is projected to record an 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033 across North America.

“Increasing launch of new brewing kits by renowned companies on e-commerce sites is anticipated to bode well for the market. In addition, freedom to adjust traditional recipes and high cost of commercially available beer would enable consumers to prefer home brewing, thereby propelling the need for electric brewing systems,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competition Landscape: Electric Brewing System Market

Key players operating in the global electric brewing system market are AlBrew, Alfa Laval, Brewie, PicoBrew, Della Taffola, Krones, Paul Mueller, GEA Group, Meura, Shandong Eagle Machinery Co., Lehui, Ziemann, and XIMO among others.

North America currently holds the largest market share, and the region is expected to continue to dominate throughout the estimated period. This can mainly be due to the region’s ever-increasing population and their high disposable income levels. Furthermore, the region’s electric brewing system market is expected to elevate in the forecast period owing to the presence of a favorable regulatory and legal environment.

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the electric brewing system market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for electric brewing system market based on material type (polycarbonate, steel), operating type (semi-automated, automated), application (commercial, industrial, domestic purpose), and region.

Electric Brewing System Market Outlook by Category

By Operating Type:

Semi-Automated

Automated

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Domestic Purpose

By Material Type:

Polycarbonate

Steel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

