Bicycle Tires Market Poised for 6.4% CAGR Growth, Projected to Hit USD 14.6 Billion by 2033

The bicycle tires market is projected to witness substantial growth, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to achieve a valuation of USD 7.8 billion in 2023, and by the year 2033, sales of bicycle tires are anticipated to soar to USD 14.6 Billion.

Market Growth: The bicycle tires market has experienced steady growth driven by the increasing popularity of cycling for various purposes such as commuting, fitness, recreation, and competitive sports. As more people embrace cycling as a lifestyle choice and governments invest in cycling infrastructure, the demand for high-quality bicycle tires continues to rise.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in bicycle tire design and manufacturing focus on improving performance, durability, and puncture resistance. This includes innovations such as:

Tubeless tire technology: Eliminating the need for inner tubes for reduced weight, lower rolling resistance, and improved puncture protection.

Advanced rubber compounds: Offering enhanced grip, traction, and durability in various weather conditions and terrains.

Puncture-resistant materials: Reinforcing tire casings with layers of Kevlar, aramid fibers, or proprietary materials to reduce the risk of punctures and flats.

Tread patterns and compounds: Optimizing tread designs and rubber formulations for specific riding conditions, such as wet weather, loose gravel, or hard-packed trails.

Key Takeaways from the Bicycle Tires Market Report:

The global market is expected to be worth USD 7.8 billion in 2023.

Over the historical period, the global market grew at a CAGR of 6%.

By the end of 2023, a valuation of nearly USD 150 million is expected.

South Asia and the Pacific are set to be the fastest-growing bicycle tire markets, with annual growth rates exceeding 5.6% through 2023.

The German bicycle tire market is expected to reach USD 175 million by the end of 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the market’s strongest competitors are making investments in studies and research (R&D) to facilitate the provision of an extensive selection of leather manufactured in a variety of colors and substances for a variety of applications. Companies hope to keep up with the changing environment by doing so. For instance,

Vittoria presented the Corsa Pro, a tubeless-ready clincher tire for road bicycles that it illustrates as “the most advanced cotton road tire ever made” in May 2023. The tire was created with Vittoria’s most recent graphene and silica substance, which integrates the organization’s Graphene research-applied insight with silica to provide faster acceleration, puncture resistance, and grip on edges and on slippery terrain.

In May 2023, the P Zero Race 4S, Pirelli’s all-around race tire, is currently tubeless-ready and set for the ship. For those who are inexperienced the tire falls somewhere between the full-on race-focused P Zero TLR and the high-performance training-focused Cinturato Velo.

Leading Key Players:

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co., Ltd. HUTCHINSON Trek Bicycle Corporation The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Specialized Bicycle Components MICHELIN Mitas Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Giant Bicycles Continental AG

Bicycle Tires Market Segmentation:

By Bicycle Type:

Mountain

Hybrid

Electric

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Road

By Product Type:

Tube Tire

Tubeless Tire

Solid Tire

By Tire Size:

Upto 12 inch

12 to 22 inch

Above 22 inch

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

