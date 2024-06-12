Acesulfame Potassium Industry Poised for Strong Growth: Projected to Hit US$ 432.3 million by 2033

The acesulfame potassium industry is expected to have a market share of US$ 432.3 million by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 253.1 million in 2023. The industry is anticipated to thrive at an average CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2033.

The increased demand for bakery products, high consumption of packaged items, and rising demand for condiments are flourishing market growth. Furthermore, the high demand for new beverages, fruit juices, non-carbonated drinks, and alcoholic drinks is garnering market growth further.

The overall growth of bio-based food additives like sucralose, aspartame, xylitol, and others are on the list with the acesulfame potassium. Alongside this, increased health awareness, dynamic lifestyle, and rising demand for artificial sweeteners are driving market growth.

The health risks associated with artificial sweeteners such as insomnia, obesity, heart risks, etc. are also contributing to market growth. These factors limit the growth of the market.

Innovative ideas, maximized usage, and research and development facilities are projected to add value to the market’s upward trajectory. Further, soft drink brands are also experimenting with artificial sweeteners to enrich their drinks such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

The slight application of acesulfame potassium in yogurt and other milk products is expanding consumption further.

The United States market leads North America’s acesulfame potassium market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 22.1% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growing sales of ready-to-go desserts and cakes along with the restoration of food and beverages post-pandemic. The new product launches Germany’s acesulfame potassium market held a market share of 6.3% in 2022. The market growth is caused by high tourist footfall, multi-cultural cuisine, and the presence of leading food and beverage brands in Europe. India’s market thrives at an average CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the high consumption of food and beverages, the large population, and the new foreign brands entering the market. China’s market also thrives at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Based on application type, the food and beverage industry segment leads the market as it held a market share of 54.2% in 2022. Based on type, the food grade segment strives as it accumulated a revenue share of 54.3% in the global market in 2022.

The key suppliers focus on new innovative ideas, different forms, and effectiveness. Moreover, the competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel and strengthen their market position in the market.

Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Hope Technology Co. Ltd.

Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Sigma Aldrich Company LLC.

Recent Market Developments

Tokyo Chemical Industry has introduced the Acesulfame K for a long range of applications including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Sigma Aldrich Company LLC has launched the pharmaceutical secondary standard product for pharma-specific usages.

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics

Table Top Sweeteners

Others

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

North America

Europe Cryogenic

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

