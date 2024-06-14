Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Growth at 6.6% CAGR Expected to Reach USD 53.4 Billion by 2034

The ship repair and maintenance market is set to experience significant growth over the next decade, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%. By 2034, the market is expected to reach a substantial value of USD 53.4 Billion. This impressive growth is driven by the increasing need for regular upkeep and repairs of aging fleets, advancements in maritime technology, and the rising demand for maritime trade.

With the global shipping industry continually evolving, the ship repair and maintenance sector is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring vessels remain safe, efficient, and compliant with international standards.

Increase in industrial manufacturing goods and post-effects of globalization have played a major part in creating demand for ship repair and maintenance services. Furthermore, the reconditioning of these ships and their transformation have flourished the market growth.

Government programs work for the enhancement of ship building and maintenance practices through tax cuts. Proliferating private investments are also likely to fuel the adoption of ship repair and maintenance services.

Ship owners take ship repair as an essential part of operations as It ensures the ship health and cargo safety along with time and money saving in a long run.

Key Takeaways from the Ship Repair and Maintenance Service Market Report:

The Asia Pacific region tops the tally when it comes to the consumption of ship repair and maintenance services, while China holds the biggest market share of US$ 9.1 Bn in 2023 and highest CAGR of 7.4 during the forecast period.

Followed by China, South Korea to cross a value of US$ of 4.2 Bn by 2033.

Being another significant market for ship repair and maintenance services, US thrives at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period while expecting a value of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2033.

Oil and chemical tankers segment performs better than its counterparts in the vessel type category as it goes through the regressive routine and carries tons of oil through the longer commercial sea routes. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The service and maintenance of hull is the ship’s watertight enclosure and it tops the service type category with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitors focus on the addition of newer maintenance equipment and technology. Furthermore, the vendors also work on the “One stop shop” model to provide each service type under one roof.

Leading Key Players:

Damen Shipyards Group

Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

Cochin Shipyard Limited

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Fincantieri S.p.A.

Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co. Ltd.

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company

Dormac Ship repairs

Alexandria Shipyard

For instance:

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company has revisited the business model and added ship recycling in its services. Other than this, the company provides ship repair & conversion, rig repair, and navel repair along with fabrication and engineering.

Dormac Ship repairs introduce its repair services like CNC machining, fabrication, cofferdam repairs, electrical circuit repairing etc.

Ship Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation:

By Vessel Type:

Oil and Chemical Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo

Container Ships

Gas Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Mega Yachts and Other Vessels

By Service Type:

General Services

Dockage

Hull Part

Engine Parts

Electric Works

Auxiliary Services

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

