Mastectomy Reconstruction Implant Market Poised for Significant Growth at 8.4% CAGR, Reaching US$4.69 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Mastectomy Reconstruction Implant Market is expected to witness a remarkable expansion, driven by a growing emphasis on post-surgical care and improved quality of life for breast cancer patients. According to industry projections, the market’s valuation is set to surge from US$2.09 billion in 2023 to a staggering US$4.69 billion by 2033. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, reflecting a positive shift towards offering comprehensive care for breast cancer patients.

With cosmetic surgeries on the rise, the global mastectomy reconstruction implants market is expected to grow on an unstoppable note in the forecast period. On these grounds, Evonik, in November 2019, collaborated with BellaSeno to tabling an advanced 3D-printed breast implant technology for enhancing patients’ quality of life post-breast augmentation and reconstruction.

Besides, as per a 2020 survey by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 65% of women suffering from breast cancer surgery were aware of breast reconstruction options before their surgery. It’s a noticeable increase since 2014 (was 61% then).

At the same time, the increasing risk of complications in breast implant surgery is expected to restrain the mastectomy reconstruction implants market as women may ultimately prefer removing breast implants. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) states that the overall complication rate related to breast reconstruction surgery is close to 10% (the most common complication being infection).

Future Market Insights has etched these facts with prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Mastectomy Reconstruction Implants Market’. It has a team of analysts and consultants to execute using a bottom-up approach across macros and micros.

“With technologically advanced breast implants being readily available, the global mastectomy reconstruction implants market is likely to grow on a good note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Mastectomy Reconstruction Implants Market

North America holds more than 40% of the market share. This could be attributed to the growing number of women contracting breast cancer. This is evident from the fact that the Canadian Cancer Society states that nearly 78 Canadian women contract breast cancer every single day; and also that ~15 women succumb to breast cancer daily. This comes to ~25% of novel cases of cancer on the whole.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth in the mastectomy reconstruction implants market going forward due to growing awareness about the need for early diagnosis of breast cancer and treatment thereafter. NCBI has stated that ~70,400 fatalities with ~303,600 new cases have been detected all over China of late. It has also been observed that more than 70% of women opted for breast reconstruction post-mastectomy.

Europe is led by Germany and the future scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward. This could be attributed to advancements in surgical technology followed by an increase in medical tourism. In other words, several women travel to Germany to undergo breast reconstruction surgery.

LATAM is expected to pick up pace in this regard shortly. The National Cancer Institute (INCA) has stated that breast cancer happens to be the second-most common form of cancer in Brazil.

Allergan, Inc., in 2020, did receive approval from the US FDA for its Natrelle Inspira SoftTouch breast implants. The basic purpose is to provide a softer feel along with a natural look for the ones going through breast reconstruction surgery.

GC Aesthetics plc, in 2020, did receive approval from the US FDA with regards to NaturaCel breast implants. They are designed to enable comfort to women undergoing this surgery.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, in May 2020, announced an expansion of the production facility.

Sientra, in 2020, received approval from the US FDA for OPUS-branded breast implant products.

The US FDA, in 2022, approved a new-fangled ‘MENTOR Memory Gel boost breast implant’ from Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson).

RealSelf, in May 2019, collaborated with the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery to launch an educational program to spread awareness about breast implants.

The research study is based on product (two-stage implant reconstruction (matrix (ADM)) (prepectoral breast reconstruction surgery and sub-pectoral breast reconstruction surgery) and direct-to-implant reconstruction), and by end-user (hospitals, cosmetology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical spas).

With growing incidences of breast cancer coupled with demand for cosmetic surgeries, the global mastectomy reconstruction implants market is bound to grow impeccably in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in Mastectomy Reconstruction Implant Market Research

By Product:

Two-Stage Implant Reconstruction (matrix (ADM)) Prepectoral Breast Reconstruction Surgery Sub-pectoral Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Direct-to-Implant Reconstruction

By End User:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Spas

