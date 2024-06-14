Solid State Lighting System Market Set to Reach US$ 89 Billion by 2032

The global solid state lighting system market is expected to generate approximately US$ 89,077.2 million by 2032, up from US$ 36,480.8 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

Solid-state lighting (SSL) is the type of lighting that features semiconductor light-emitting diodes (LEDs), polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED), or organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), as sources of lighting instead of plasma i.e. used in arc lamps such as fluorescent lamps, electrical filaments, or gas. The solid-state lighting system has the potential to reduce lighting energy consumption globally, as they are ten times more efficient than incandescent lighting and twice as efficient as fluorescent lighting.

Some other features that attract consumers to the adoption of solid-state lighting systems include low power consumption, the ability to withstand strong vibrations, no mercury content, no or minimum UV and IR radiation, ultra-long source life, and digital controllability. The increasing application of solid state lighting systems in automobiles is a factor that is expected to drive growth in the coming years.

Request a Sample Report for Comprehensive Insights

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4562

Global Solid State Lighting System Market: Drivers and Challenges:

Standard regulations and increasing awareness among the population about the key features of solid state lighting systems are the factors expected to encourage the adoption of solid state lighting globally impacting positively the global solid state lighting systems market during the forecast period. The innovative new products are compact and have interchangeable modules that address a few of the barriers to the widespread adoption of LED technology including precise current and heat management and the necessary optical design for superior illumination.

The unique format allows lighting fixture OEMs to convert their current fixture designs for LEDs and be ready for future LED technology advances. Smart lighting systems, both outdoors in public spaces such as roads and parking lots and indoors in office buildings and warehouses, are essential in moving forward and in which solid-state lighting systems are playing a prime role.

With an increasing number of offerings in the lighting space and a rising number of local players in the market, it is becoming a challenge for the vendors to offer lighting solutions for the customer at a competitive price featuring all the advanced technologies.

Global Solid State Lighting System Market: Regional Outlook:

Based on regions, the global solid state lighting system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is likely to continue its lead position over the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is largely fuelled by economic development in China, India, and Indonesia. The continuous penetration of consumer electronics is among the key factors for the healthy pace of growth of the Asia Pacific market. North America holds a notable share of the market as it is home to several key vendors for solid-state lighting.

Global Solid State Lighting System Market: Competition Landscape:

Some of the key players for solid state lighting system market are General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Intematix Corporation, Bridgelux, Inc., Cree, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc., Energy Focus, Inc., LED Engin, Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., TCP International Holdings Ltd., Aixtron Se, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation, NICHIA Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Applied Materials Inc., and Bright Light Systems

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4562

Key Segments Profiled In The Solid State Lighting System Market Survey

By Technology:

LEDs

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

Others

By Application:

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

By Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Others

By Region: