Global Surgical Drapes Market Set to Surge, Reaching USD 2.1 Billion by 2033

The global surgical drapes market is anticipated to experience significant growth over the next decade, with a projected sales figure of USD 1.4 billion in 2023, according to the latest study by Future Market Insights. The market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching USD 2.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

One of the primary drivers fueling this growth is the alarming increase in chronic diseases on a global scale. According to the American Heart Association, by 2035, over 130 million Americans—equivalent to 45.1% of the adult population—could be afflicted by cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, heart disease alone claims the lives of approximately 655,000 Americans annually, constituting a quarter of all deaths, as reported by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Moreover, the prevalence of multiple chronic illnesses is on the rise, with the CDC estimating that 4 out of 10 Americans have two or more chronic conditions, while 6 out of 10 have at least one chronic illness. This surge in patient population inevitably leads to an increase in surgical interventions and hospitalizations, thereby bolstering the demand for surgical drapes.

North America is poised to witness significant growth in the surgical drapes market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a rise in surgical procedures, and an uptick in surgical site infections. With approximately 27 million surgical procedures conducted annually in the U.S., the incidence of surgical site infections affecting up to 5% of these operations underscores the critical importance of effective infection control measures, including the use of surgical drapes.

Commenting on the market dynamics, a spokesperson for Future Market Insights stated, “The projected growth of the surgical drapes market reflects not only the increasing burden of chronic diseases but also the imperative for stringent infection control protocols in healthcare settings. As healthcare expenditures continue to rise, the demand for high-quality surgical drapes is expected to surge, particularly in regions with robust healthcare infrastructure.”

The Future Market Insights study provides valuable insights for stakeholders in the surgical drapes market, including manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare providers, and investors, enabling them to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Several factors contribute to the growth and evolution of the surgical drapes industry:

With an increasing number of surgeries globally, there’s a higher demand for surgical drapes. Technological advancements have made various procedures more accessible, leading to an upsurge in surgeries, especially in emerging economies.

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are a significant concern. Surgical drapes play a crucial role in preventing cross-contamination and reducing the risk of infections during procedures, thus driving their demand.

Regulatory bodies and healthcare standards across different regions mandate the use of surgical drapes to maintain hygiene standards, contributing to the industry’s growth.

Innovations in materials used for surgical drapes, such as non-woven fabrics, are enhancing their effectiveness in preventing infections, improving draping techniques, and increasing comfort for patients and healthcare professionals.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the global Surgical Drapes market are 3M, Steris, Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann AG, and Mölnlycke Health Care.

In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global leader in science services, entered into an alliance with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to develop and distribute LabLink xL Quality Control Software and Thermo Scientific MAS Quality Standards which can be used with VITROS analyzers.

In July 2020, EDM Medical Solutions introduced CT scanner drapes, with the goal of decreasing infection spread in the medical setting.

In April 2020, Medline Europe issued its COVID-19 inventory update, stating that they are committed to maintaining the supply of PPE and other important medical apparel and supplies for its clients as much as possible, as well as ensuring that they are distributed fairly.

Segments Covered in Surgical Drapes Market Analysis:

By Type:

Reusable

Disposable

By Risk Type:

Minimal (AAMI Level 1)

Low (AAMI Level 2)

Moderate (AAMI Level 3)

High (AAMI Level 4)

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-uses

