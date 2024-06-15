CD BioSciences Unveiled WMicroTrackers, Powered by Non-invasive Tracking Technology

New York, United States, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a leading provider of innovative biotechnology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of WMicroTrackers powered by non-invasive tracking technology to minimize stress and interference with the organisms, ensuring more accurate and reliable data.

“We are excited to introduce our WMicroTrackers to the scientific community,” said the marketing manager of CD BioSciences. “Our automated micro-tracker systems are designed to make your scientific research more convenient.”

WMicroTrackers from CD BioSciences are a cutting-edge solution that allows researchers and scientists to automatically track and monitor worm paths in real time without the need for invasive procedures. By utilizing cutting-edge imaging technology and flexible tracking algorithms, WMicroTrackers bring disruptive innovation in the measurement of compound toxicity, resistance to stress, search for new anthelmintics, metabolic, lifetime, and human disease models. These innovative systems represent a significant advancement in scientific research and have the potential to revolutionize how research is conducted in a wide range of fields.

So far, CD BioSciences offers four automated worm trackers including WMicrotracker ONE, WMicrotracker ARENA, WMicrotracker SMART, and WMicrotracker Mini. These systems have been validated for use in C.elegans and further optimized for measurements of animals cultured in a liquid, agar solid, or air medium by using different types of microplate formats. In general, the key features of the WMicroTrackers include

– High-resolution imaging capabilities

– Real-time monitoring of biological processes

– Non-invasive tracking technology

– User-friendly interface for easy data analysis and interpretation

At CD BioSciences, the company is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower researchers and scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries. With the launch of its WMicroTrackers, the company continues to lead the way in innovation and technology in drug screening, mutant/RNAi screening, chemotaxis, neurodegeneration, developmental toxicology, health span and lifespan, and much more.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences, located in New York, is a professional provider of C. elegans model services. With a focus on advancing technology and driving scientific discovery, the company is committed to providing the most reliable research services with comprehensive data analysis, faster turnaround time, and the most competitive prices. CD BioSciences’ services involve C. elegans genome editing, the construction of the C. elegans stress response model, aging research, drug screening, and C. elegans biology among others.