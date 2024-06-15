Renowned Mentor Shreekant Patil Recognized and Awarded by IIT Bombay E-Cell for Exceptional Mentorship at Eureka 2023

Mumbai, India, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — CE. Shreekant Patil, a distinguished mentor from MAARG, Startup India, and the founder of PARENTNashik, has been commended by the prestigious IIT Bombay E-Cell for his outstanding contributions as an expert mentor for national startups at Eureka 2023. In recognition of his significant impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Mr. Bhuvan Gowda presented Shreekant Patil with a well-deserved appreciation certificate.

Shreekant Patil’s passion for nurturing and supporting budding entrepreneurs has not only earned him accolades but has also inspired countless individuals to pursue their innovative ventures. His dedication to empowering the startup community has been instrumental in driving forward India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Moreover, Shreekant Patil is actively engaged in various initiatives under the Ministry of Education, including Vidyanjali, Manthan, AICTE, UGC, PoP, DPS, and DVP. His role as an expert aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia, ensuring the integration of the latest education practices into the educational landscape & creating ecosystem in the region.

This recognition serves as a testament to Shreekant Patil’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and guiding the next generation of startups towards success. It is a true honour to see his efforts being acknowledged and celebrated by institutions as esteemed as IIT Bombay E-Cell.