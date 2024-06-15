Shreekant Patil, Renowned Mentor and Founder of PARENTNashik, Receives Prestigious Recognition from United Nations Youth Co:Lab

Nashik, India, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished mentor at MAARG and Startup India, as well as the visionary founder of PARENTNashik, has been honoured by the United Nations Youth Co:Lab for his outstanding contributions to the Springboard Programme 2023-24. His expertise and guidance as an expert mentor for the National Dialogue have been praised and acknowledged with an appreciation certificate presented by the Head of UNDP India, Shri Amit Kumar.

CE Shreekant. Patil‘s commendable work in empowering and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs has not gone unnoticed, and this prestigious award highlights his significant impact in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The recognition serves as a testament to Mr. Shreekant’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change in the startup community. In a generous gesture towards nurturing future talent, Shreekant Patil has expressed his willingness to mentor more aspirant startups from the Youth Co:Lab in the future, aiming to shape the startup ecosystem in Asia Pacific.

Shreekant Patil is an official mentor of the Government of India’s Startup India, Meity Startup Hub, BIRAC, and AYE initiatives, along with 15 chambers of commerce, six state governments in the country, MSME, Khadi India, NSDC, ONDC, etc. He assists the government’s MSME schemes and provides subsidies to MSMEs for industrialization and export growth.

He is also working as an official certified consultant for startups and MSMEs in India for the European Union, Euro Exim in London, and the African Development Bank. Shreekant Patil is doing the work of transforming the ideas into business and contributing to their industrial growth and economic development through various MSMEs in Nashik and across the country, with the cooperation of government officials.

Congratulations to Shreekant Patil on this well-deserved accolade, and we look forward to witnessing his continued success and influence in the realm of entrepreneurship.