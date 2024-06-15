Rohde & Schwarz introduces new R&S SMB100B microwave signal generator for analog signal generation up to 40 GHz  

Munich, Germany, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Available with four frequency options each covering from 8 kHz to 12.75 GHz, 20 GHz, 31.8 GHz or 40 GHz, the new R&S SMB100B microwave signal generator from Rohde & Schwarz brings excellent output power, spectral purity, very low close-in phase noise, and practically no wideband noise to analog microwave signal generation.

Caption: The R&S SMB100B microwave signal generator delivers outstanding performance in the midrange-class.

The new R&S SMB100B analog microwave signal generator from Rohde & Schwarz offers an outstanding, market-leading performance for analog signal generation up to 40 GHz in the midrange class. Thanks to its easy operation and comprehensive functionality, the versatile R&S SMB100B is now the first choice for all applications requiring clean analog signals or high output power from 8 kHz to 40 GHz. Typical applications include testing radar receivers, semiconductor components, upconverters, downconverters or amplifiers. The high output power and low phase noise make it ideal as a source for simulating interferers for blocking tests.

The R&S SMB100B microwave signal generator features a signal purity which combines very low single sideband (SSB) phase noise, excellent non-harmonics suppression, and low wideband noise for all carrier frequencies. For users seeking even better close-in phase noise and frequency stability, and less temperature-based variation in performance, in addition to the standard OXCO reference oscillator, a higher performance version is available for all frequency ranges. In addition to the conventional 10 MHz reference frequency, users can choose optionally 1 MHz to 100 MHz as well as 1 GHz reference frequency signals. Optional high output power of measured 25 dBm at 20 GHz and 19.5 dBm at 40 GHz is activated by keycode, so users can install it at any time. Considering the microwave frequency range covered by the instrument, the R&S SMB100B microwave signal generator is light (10.7 kg) and compact, fitting in a 19” rack and only two rack units in height.

The level accuracy of the output directly from an R&S SMB100B itself is excellent. With each increase in the frequency of the required signal, the challenge of obtaining the correct level input to a device increases: The R&S SMB100B supports two additional features to compensate for path losses and variations in the signal caused by setups with additional test fixtures, cables or amplifiers. These features help to provide the wanted power level at the reference plane i.e. at the input of the device under test. One of them, the user correction function (UCOR), compensates if the frequency response of the setup is known and stable. However, there are still unknown factors especially if the setup includes additional active devices such as an amplifier. Then the frequency response of the setup with an external additional amplifier can vary over level or temperature. Closed-loop power control can compensate for all these variations by continuously measuring the input level to the DUT i.e. at the wanted reference plane with a suitable R&S NRP power sensor feeding its measured level back to the generator to adjust the output power accordingly. More details about this use case can be found in the application note 1GP141.

The R&S SMB100B is user-friendly in every detail. Users can create their own customized menus, so that the parameters they most use are always available. They can generate code to automate measurements first made manually with the SCPI macro recorder while the measurements are set up and run, then use the code generator to export the instructions in languages such as MATLAB®. Thanks to R&S Legacy Pro, the R&S SMB100B (and other Rohde & Schwarz test equipment) can be used to emulate other instruments such as R&S SMB100A or competitor instruments directly, as a drop-in replacement using the existing code.

The new R&S SMB100B microwave signal generator up to 40 GHz is now available from Rohde & Schwarz and expands the R&S SMB100B analog signal generator family with its established RF models up to 6 GHz. For more information on visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/smb100b

