Experience A More Comfortable Dental Visit: Summerlin Smiles Offers Pain-Free Procedures With Technology

Las Vegas, NV, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Summerlin Smiles is making its patient experience more comfortable by offering pain-free procedures with the help of technology. They are bringing the change because they understand the impact of dental anxiety on health conditions.

Dr. Jon Lee, the lead dentist at Summerlin Smiles, addresses, “Patients refrain from attending dental checkups due to their anxiety about pain and discomfort. We understand the problem, so we have started to provide more comfortable dental visits to our patients so that they can have a smooth and seamless dental journey. I also integrated technology into it so that they can achieve full efficiency in the treatment process.”

In Summerlin Smiles, they have introduced iTero, digital x-rays, intraoral cameras, ultrasonic scalers, and zoom teeth whitening to process the needs of the patients. They introduced these innovations so that patients could receive efficient dental therapy. Dental anxiety is an important factor that dentists need to reduce because this refrains many people from receiving a healthy dental grin.

Dr. Jonathan Dean, another lead dentist in Las Vegas, addresses, “We introduced technologies like iTero, digital x-rays, intraoral cameras, ultrasonic scalers, and zoom teeth whitening so that we can enhance our services. Moreover, if you are having dental anxiety, then you can have a comfortable dental journey with our advanced technologies in Las Vegas.”

About Summerlin Smiles

We at Summerlin Smiles are completely focused on providing top-notch services to enhance your smile. Our team provides a kind and friendly environment so that you can easily address your concerns with us. We provide general services, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry with advanced technologies like iTero, digital x-rays, intraoral cameras, ultrasonic scalers, and zoom teeth whitening. Bring your dental problems to us and get amazing solutions back.

Are you suffering from dental problems? If yes, then there is nothing to worry about. We are here to help you. Visit our dental office and book an appointment. Reach out to us via phone +1 7025797645 . You can also follow our webpage https://summerlinsmiles.com/ comfort regular updates.

