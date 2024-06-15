CHETU RECEIVES SILVER STEVIE® AWARD IN 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Sunrise, FL, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global software solutions and support services leader, has received the 2024 Silver Stevie® Award in the Large Computer Software Company of the Year category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“This Silver Award reflects Chetu’s relentless passion for solving complex software challenges and exceeding expectations for our clients,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “This fifth consecutive ABA honor underscores our Chetu team members’ unwavering commitment to excellence.”

During the past two years, Chetu recorded its second consecutive year of more than $70 million in revenue in 2023 despite global economic conditions and rising interest rates. Since its founding in 2000, Chetu’s revenue has grown organically, without any outside investment or accrual of debt, and instead has relied on the company’s capital for continued growth.

This past year also saw Chetu launch its Enterprise Sales and Operations Initiative, focusing on technological and AI solutions for enterprise clientele, and expand its operations domestically and internationally.

In Noida, India, Chetu inaugurated a new 6,000 sq. ft. Skill Development & Training Center, fully equipped to accommodate over 100 students. The center’s free, intensive three-month program empowers students with cutting-edge technology skills, with many graduates securing employment at Chetu.

In reaction to Chetu’s list of achievements in its application, one judge wrote:

“Chetu’s story is one of remarkable growth and innovation within the software development sector, characterized by a steadfast commitment to providing tailored, industry-specific solutions to a global clientele. Their expansion, both geographically and in [the] workforce, especially the establishment of a new software delivery center, is commendable and reflects their ability to adapt and meet the increasing demand for custom software services.

“Their strategic investments in employee training and community contributions, notably through the Chetu Foundation, underscore a holistic approach to business growth that values both technological advancement and social responsibility. The strategic partnerships with leading tech brands like AWS and Odoo, coupled with their recognition in prestigious award programs, highlight Chetu’s industry leadership and dedication to excellence.”

Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

For more information about Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676