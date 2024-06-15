Revolutionizing the Feed Industry: Factors Driving Microbial Protein Demand

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2023, the microbial protein used in feed market is expected to be worth US$ 159.0 million. Sales of microbial protein used in feed are projected to increase at a CAGR of 13.5% and reach US$ 564.1 million by 2033.

The microbial protein used in feed industry has been experiencing significant growth due to several drivers. One of the key drivers is the growing demand for high-quality animal protein sources globally. In addition, the increasing concerns regarding the environmental impact of traditional protein sources such as soybean and fishmeal have led to a shift towards microbial protein as a more sustainable alternative. Furthermore, advancements in fermentation technology have made it easier to produce microbial protein at a lower cost, further driving demand.

The industry is not without its restraints. One of the key challenges is the lack of awareness and understanding of microbial protein among farmers and animal feed manufacturers. Moreover, the high cost of microbial protein compared to traditional protein sources is hindering its adoption. In addition, the stringent regulations surrounding the use of microbial protein in animal feed are limiting its growth potential.

Despite these challenges, there are several opportunities for growth in the microbial protein used in feed industry. The increasing investments in research and development by key players to enhance microbial protein production and reduce its cost is expected to drive growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for plant-based protein sources in animal feed is expected to create new opportunities for the industry.

The latest trend in the industry is the adoption of precision feeding technology, which allows for the precise and accurate feeding of animals based on their specific nutritional needs. This trend is driving demand for high-quality protein sources such as microbial protein. In addition, the increasing use of automation and digital technologies in animal husbandry is expected to create new opportunities for the industry.

Key Takeaways from the Microbial Protein Used in Feed Market:

In 2023, the United States is predicted to hold a 37% share of the global microbial protein used in feed industry.

Germany’s microbial protein used in the feed industry registered 23% of the global market in 2022.

In 2022, Chinese microbial protein utilized in the feed industry accounted for 29% of the global market.

Japan’s microbial protein used in the feed industry accounted for 11% of the market in 2022.

In 2023, the poultry segment is estimated to have a market share of roughly 49%.

In 2023, the bacteria segment is estimated to account for around 61% of the market.

A Look at the Key Players in the Microbial Protein Used in Feed Industry

The microbial protein used in feed industry is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. Some key players in the industry include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Novozymes, DuPont, and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, among others. These companies are actively engaged in product development, research and development, and strategic partnerships to stay competitive in the market.

One of the key challenges faced by companies in the microbial protein used in feed industry is the high cost of production, which can be a significant barrier to entry for new players. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and compliance requirements can add to the cost of production, further increasing the barrier to entry. However, the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly protein sources is expected to drive investment and innovation in the industry, creating opportunities for new entrants.

In terms of investment opportunities, the microbial protein used in feed industry offers significant potential for growth and profitability. Increasing demand for animal protein, coupled with the need for sustainable and eco-friendly protein sources, is expected to drive the growth of the industry in the coming years. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies such as fermentation and genetic engineering is expected to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of production, further fueling the growth of the industry.

Recent Developments in the Market:

The France Relance investment program invested US$ 13.50 million in Arbiom in February 2022. Arbiom is a French-American maker of high-quality proteins for animal feed and culinary uses by processing agricultural waste and wood waste.

To launch their first industrial-scale manufacturing plant in Chongqing, China, and produce 20,000 tonnes of FeedKind, a microbial protein for aquafeed yearly, Calysta Inc. and Adisseo created a joint venture (JV) called ‘Calysseo’ in June 2022.

Key Players in the Microbial Protein Used in Feed Industry

