B2B Sports Nutrition Market to Grow at 7.35% CAGR Through 2033

The B2B sports nutrition market size is valued at US$ 4.06 billion in 2023. By 2033, it is projected to surpass US$ 8.25 billion, evolving at a CAGR of 7.35%.

The demand for nutrition products among athletes and recreational instructors makes it critical indicators powering the B2B sports nutrition business. Due to rising consumer preference for a fit and healthy lifestyle, there has been an upsurge in gyms and fitness centers.

Growth Catalysts

A larger consumer base may evoke market expansion.

The B2B sports nutrition industry may expand as the expanding consumer base, which includes people who want healthy lifestyles but aren’t athletes or bodybuilders. Numerous customers who use sports nutrition products to meet their daily nutritional needs rather than for physical activity may rise over the projection period.

Sports nutrition items are predicted to be freely accessible owing to the expanding retail channel, supporting B2B sports nutrition market growth.

Customers made online purchases from American retailers for US$ 601.75 billion in 2019, up 14.9% from US$ 523.64 billion in 2018. The United States Department of Commerce provided this information.

The expansion of the retail channel is anticipated to strengthen the B2B sports nutrition industry.

Commodities Prices Have Soared Substantially

High material prices, weak economic conditions, and a lack of suitable insurance systems all impede global adoption of B2B sports nutrition solutions. As a result, developing new low-cost solutions and strengthening market penetration efforts in these areas may present appealing growth prospects for B2B sports nutrition manufacturers.

Due to the changing lifestyles of Asians sports nutrition food to hold the remarkable B2B sports nutrition market share. As a result, consumer participation in sports is a main determinant of the sports nutrition sector. The growing snacking habit among the country’s health-conscious consumers increases demand for sports nutrition, notably energy and protein bars.

Looking Toward on Europe

European B2B sports nutrition market to have the maximum CAGR owing to the region’s growing awareness of the need of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The expanding number of athletes and sports enthusiasts in Europe is pushing up B2B sports nutrition demand.

Demand for creative, novel, and proven compounds that aid in endurance and muscle building is projected to stimulate demand for sports nutrition products in Europe. Online sales channels are being established to provide consumers with greater accessibility and feasibility, which might significantly fuel the regional market

Pivotal Insights

In 2023, North America accounted for more than 63% of total sales.

The quicker CAGR is anticipated for the Europe region between 2023 and 2033.

By application, the recovery category dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a revenue share of around 25%.

The gym sector generated a record market share by distribution channel of about 69% in 2023.

Market Participants of Prominence

Abbott, PepsiCo, Glanbia Plc, Herbalife International of America, Inc., The Hut Group, Iovate Health Sciences, Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited, MUSCLEPHARM, The Bountiful Company, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, and Science in Sport make up the prominent stakeholders profiled in the B2B sports nutrition market.

To increase market dominance, essential B2B sports nutrition manufacturers are implementing business tactics such as various product offers, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches. Almost all of the B2B sports nutrition manufacturers have lately announced new items to expand their product line.

Prominent Advancements

Acquisition

Abbott and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc signed a definitive agreement in February 2023 for Abbott to purchase CSI, a medical device firm with a revolutionary atherectomy system utilised in the treatment of peripheral and coronary artery disease.

Glanbia Co-op approves acquisition of 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland in December 2021.

In October 2018, the global nutrition firm agreed to purchase SlimFast and other brands from the owners of KSF Holdings LLP and HNS Intermediate Corporation for $350 million.

Announcement

Abbott today announced FDA clearance of the company’s EternaTM spinal cord stimulation (SCS) device, the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator currently available on the market for the treatment of chronic pain, in December 2022.

Key Segments

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition by Application:

Endurance

Strength Training

Muscle Growth

Recovery

Energy

Weight Management

Immunity Enhancement

Cognitive Repairment

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition by Distribution Channel:

Gyms

Fitness Studio

Sports Academies

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition by Region: