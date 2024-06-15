Feed Phosphate Market Set for 4% CAGR through 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global feed phosphate market is estimated to be worth US$ 3.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 4.84 billion by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

The middle-class population is driving a significant increase in spending due to rising disposable income. Government agencies that encourage livestock development helped promote animal husbandry among the public, particularly among the poorer portions, by highlighting the importance of animal nutrition in animal welfare.

The industrialization of the meat business, particularly the poultry and hog industries, has been a critical enabler to the feed phosphate industry. There is an exponential rise in lean meat consumption owing to the growing recognition of its health benefits. The increasing cost of raw materials, as well as the global paucity of phosphate sources, is constraining the feed phosphate industry.

Market’s Windows of Opportunity

Opportunities affecting the dynamics of the feed phosphate market include rising demand for natural feed products and replacements, such as phytase being utilized in the making of animal feed as blends to reduce the high manufacturing costs.

Numerous companies also invested in research and development for the long-term use of phosphate. To fulfill the demands of the population’s altering nutritional patterns, livestock production has expanded internationally and across all animal species, particularly in developing markets.

Quality Meat and Cattle Milk Production are Becoming Increasingly Prevalent

The cattle feed phosphate market is expected to grow at a rapid rate through 2033. The livestock sector has evolved as a fast-developing agricultural sub-sector in middle and low-income nations, owing to rising incomes, changing diets, and population growth.

Phosphorus is required for many biological activities in cattle, including milk production, feed consumption, and lipid, carbohydrate, and protein metabolism. Regulatory steps to enhance the development of healthy beef; milk products to reduce illness occurrence in both cattle and human customers are predicted to boost segment outlook.

The Feed Phosphate Industry is Dominated by Asia Pacific

Throughout Asia Pacific, particularly in China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, the demand for animal protein is increasing as a result of rapid economic growth.

The region’s increased use of complex feed and anticipated notable growth rate have spurred meat output in response to the rising need for meat protein. Compound feed is becoming significant in enhancing meat quality in addition to enhancing nutritional content.

Key Takeaways:

Until 2033, the cattle feed phosphate market is scheduled to expand at a strong CAGR of 3%.

By 2033, it is predicted that the calcium phosphate market may have attained a value of US$ 2.5 billion.

By 2033, it is expected that Asia Pacific feed phosphate market may generate more than US$ 2 billion in revenue.

Feed Phosphate Business Synopsis

The feed phosphate market is slightly consolidated. This business concentrates on growing their operations and implementing tactics like growth, mergers, and creative product improvements. Leading feed phosphate manufacturers concentrated on buying feed mills and small factories to increase their market share in domestic and international markets.

These businesses concentrated on regional business expansion and the construction of a new plant to increase production capacity and a product line. The feed phosphate manufacturers are enhancing the production capacities of their current plants.

Significant Business Developments

Launch

PHOSPHEA announced the introduction of HumIPHORA, a ground-breaking innovation in the phosphate industry, in April 2022. The European Animal Feed Record lists this calcium monophosphate (008979-EN). Compared to other available sources, HumIPHORA lessens the amount of phosphate that is added to recipes.

Acquisition

The Serra do Salitre phosphate project in Brazil was purchased by EuroChem Group in February 2022. In the years to come, this acquisition may boost sales of phosphate used in animal feed because it increased phosphate development.

Feed Phosphate Market Leaders

The Mosaic Company

Eurochem

Phosagro

OCP Group

Potash Corporation

Key Segments

Feed Phosphate by Type:

Dicalcium Phosphate

Monocalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium Phosphate

Defluorinated Phosphate

Others

Feed Phosphate by Livestock:

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Swine

Pet

By Region: