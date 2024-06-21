Navigating the Breast Pump Market: Analyzing the Demand for Convenient and Efficient Pumping

The global breast pump market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing global women employment rates, and presence of favorable demographics are the key driving factors propel the breast pump market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the breast pump market has seen significant growth over the last few decades, owing to increasing product launches by key players and rising R&D activities. For instance, in August 2023, Lansinoh introduced the Lansinoh Wearable Pump as part of their commitment to “Stand with the Mothers,” offering support to new moms through products and resources to simplify their journey. This technology initiates the milk flow faster than previous models, enabling moms to express their milk more effectively.

Similarly, in January 2023, Medela introduced its inaugural in-bra wearable breast pump solution, known as the Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump. This new pump showcases a collection of cups that are exceptionally lightweight, comfortable, and discreet. These cups seamlessly connect to a portable pump motor, providing users with an unparalleled hands-free pumping experience. Furthermore, the wire-free bra’s luxurious fabric is machine washable and elastic while still being designed to secure the Willow pump for an ideal pumping experience. As a result, product launches with additional benefits are expected to increase market growth for these breast pumps over the projection period.

Growing consumer awareness and supportive initiatives being undertaken by governments across the world are anticipated to propel the demand for breastfeeding accessories. For instance, insurance companies in the U.S. have to cover the cost of equipment and services that promote breastfeeding, such as breast pumps & accessories and lactation counseling. Such initiatives by the government are expected to increase the usage of these products. As a result, the purchase of breast pumps becomes easier for end users; hence, the demand for breast pumps is propelling in the market.

Breast Pump Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the closed system segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to its several benefits and high adoption, compared to the open system

In terms of technology, the electric pumps segment held the largest share in 2023 owing to its flexibility and ease of use

In terms of application, the hospital grade segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the increasing number of hospitals and rising healthcare expenditure

North America is expected to dominate the breast pump market growth over the forecast period owing to the rising women employment and presence of key players operating in the market

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Pigeon officially unveiled the much-anticipated release of its second-generation GoMini Electric Breast Pump, known as the GoMini Plus.

In August 2023, Lansinoh introduced the Lansinoh Wearable Pump as part of their commitment to “Stand with the Mothers,” offering support to new moms through products and resources to simplify their journey.

In February 2023, Madela AG and Sarah Wells partnered to add the Allie sling bag to Madela’s Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump portfolio for breastfeeding parents.

In January 2023, Willow Innovations, Inc. launched the first breast pump companion app, Willow 3.0, for Apple Watch. The Willow 3.0 pumps have a smartwatch companion app that allows breastfeeding parents to easily track, control, and view their pumping sessions.

In September 2022, Willow Innovations, Inc. introduced its line-up known as Pump Anywhere bags and cases accessory aligned to its popular breast pumps. These thoughtfully designed cases help provide a stress-free pumping experience.

