SortRefer Promotes the Professional Development of Mortgage Intermediaries with a Programme of Regional Events

London, UK, 2024-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Derby-based SortRefer, market leaders in the conveyancing and legal services sector, are promoting the professional development of mortgage intermediaries across the industry with a programme of regional events.

Eight regional lending and conveyancing events have already taken place as far afield as Llanelli, Strathclyde, Witham and Wickham and the feedback from delegates has been hugely positive.

The SortRefer sales team has worked with industry lenders and other suppliers to create a programme of a small, local events which will provide mortgage intermediaries with opportunities for learning, networking, and earning continuous professional development (CPD) credits.

Each event features a range of topics and discussions, providing valuable insights into industry trends, best practices, and emerging opportunities.

Guests can also take part in interactive sessions hosted by SortRefer and supported by business development managers (BDMs) from Lenders and other suppliers within the mortgage industry.

As well as hosting their own events, SortRefer have also collaborated with other industry providers in Penrith, Exeter, and Leicester.

Suppliers who have collaborated with SortRefer on its latest programme of events includes CHL for Intermediaries, MFS UK, The Nottingham for Intermediaries, Skipton Building Society, Penrith Building Society, Hodge, The Coventry for Intermediaries, Apex Bridging, Greenfield Mortgages, Stamp Check, Chorley Building Society, Saffron Building Society, Kinherit, Buckinghamshire Building Society, Gilson Gray, Newcastle Building Society, Zephyr Homeloans, Generation H, Watermans, The Mortgage Lender, Scottish Building Society and Tandem.

The next events are taking place in Lincoln on 22 May and Edinburgh on 7 June, with more dates set to be announced shortly.

Speaking about the success of the regional events programme, Graham Le Bas, Head of Broker Proposition at SortRefer, said:

“We are thrilled with the positive feedback we have received about our latest events, which aim to support the professional development of mortgage intermediaries and facilitate meaningful knowledge exchange within our industry.

“Our regional events provide a platform for brokers to improve their knowledge, expand their network of contacts, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

Emma Brown, Head of Marketing at Sort Group, added:

“These events serve as a testament to SortRefer’s commitment to driving innovation and collaboration, and we look forward to providing mortgage intermediaries with more valuable opportunities for growth and development.

“If you are from a lender or supplier and are interested in collaborating in future events, or are a broker interested in attending future events, please email our marketing team on marketing@sortrefer.co.uk.”

SortRefer is a branch of Sort Group, which also includes Sort Move and Sort Legal.

SortRefer was launched in 2009 and its award-winning portal provides a range of conveyancing and other ancillary services for brokers and their clients. It is a branch of Sort Group, which also includes Sort Move and Sort Legal.

SortRefer is designed to support mortgage brokers and IFAs and offers a range of products and services to assist clients with the home move and remortgage process.

SortRefer continues to set industry benchmarks, providing clients with transparent fee structures and delivering quick and cost-effective services, establishing themselves as a trusted choice for clients seeking conveyancing and legal solutions.