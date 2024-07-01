Exploring Japan’s Healthcare Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges at MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — MEDICAL JAPAN 2024 is set to return from October 9 to 11 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, presenting an exclusive platform tailored for professionals spanning the medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare sectors while providing exhibitors and visitors access to the Japanese and Asian markets to expand their business footprint.

As a premier medical trade show organized by RX Japan Ltd., it serves as the optimal gateway for healthcare stakeholders looking to forge valuable connections and explore new opportunities in the region.

According to the Business Research Company, the global healthcare market is projected to reach $9,816.85 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. In the Asia-Pacific region, a CAGR exceeding 4% between 2022 and 2027 is anticipated due to rising demand for consumer health products. The adoption of advanced technology and robotics improves patient care and operational efficiency, with Health Tech solutions playing a vital role in addressing the needs of Japan’s aging population.

While Japan’s healthcare sector offers opportunities, breaking into the market also presents challenges, like Japan’s complex regulatory landscape, fiercely competitive market, and strict compliance to product safety, reliability, and efficacy.

Considering opportunities and challenges, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO emerges as a beacon for healthcare exhibitors. This premier exhibition is an invaluable platform for companies to showcase products and services to a targeted audience of professionals, potential clients, and key decision-makers across medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare sectors. Exhibiting at the event signals credibility and commitment to the market, showing stakeholders dedication to serving healthcare industry needs.

One of the standout features of MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO is its emphasis on face-to-face interactions, fostering connections, collaborations, and partnerships, where exhibitors gather valuable contacts, explore sales leads, and nurture forged relationships further.

Moreover, the exhibition provides a conducive environment for firsthand market research. Engaging with attendees allows businesses to gain insights into market trends, customer preferences, and competitor offerings, empowering them to fine-tune market entry strategies.

This October 2024, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO is poised to welcome a projected 18,000 visitors. The event boasts six dynamic sub-shows: Hospital Expo, Clinics Expo, Elderly Care & Welfare Expo, Pharmacy Solutions Expo, Infection Prevention Expo, and Japan Wellness & Health Expo. Adding to the excitement, this edition will introduce seven new fairs nestled within these sub-shows, catering to various facets of healthcare: Aesthetic Medicine Fair, Health Foods & Supplements Fair, Dental/Oral Care Fair, Nursing Fair, Sleep Fair, Work Style Reform for Doctors Fair, and Patient Acquisition Marketing Fair.

This diverse array of sub-shows and new fairs empowers exhibitors to strategically align their products with the most relevant expo, maximizing visibility and engagement. Similarly, visitors can swiftly discover tailored solutions within this comprehensive framework.

MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO is still open for exhibitors, including importers, distributors, and proprietors of hospitals, clinics, and elderly care facilities, to showcase their innovative products and solutions. Renowned as a premier event, it offers a seamless platform for connecting with key players in both Japanese and Asian markets.

Visit MEDICAL JAPAN’s official website for more details on how to participate as an exhibitor and visitor, https://www.medical-jpn.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.