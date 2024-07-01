INDEVCO Group to Host the Premier Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024 in the Mediterranean

Limassol, Cyprus, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — INDEVCO Group proudly announces the first edition of the Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024 expected to take place from October 22nd to 24th, 2024, at the esteemed GrandResort Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus.

INDEVCO Group is gathering global players from across the commodity value chain, featuring, industry powerhouses, shipping and logistics experts, representatives from the insurance and financial sectors, industry regulators, governmental bodies, and industry business associations from over 20 countries worldwide. This three-day event will serve as a knowledge sharing platform featuring a rich agenda of engaging conferences, panel discussions, sponsor tabletop exhibits, and ample opportunities for business and social networking.

Blending business and holiday, this conference will be a strategic gathering for industry leaders, bringing together INDEVCO’s global network of influential decision makers from across various sectors to connect and explore opportunities to collaborate and exchange ideas on innovation and sustainable solutions. Other engaging social events and entertainment activities are scheduled on the agenda to further enhance the collaborative spirit in a vibrant atmosphere of knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Attendees to this conference include key players in the Pulp, Paper, Consumer Products, Machinery, Plastic, and Chemical/Petrochemical sectors, as well as other sectors.

Unlocking Innovation & Collaboration

Attendees will embark on a dynamic journey of idea exchange, exploring the forefront of advancements and transformative technologies within the commodity supply chain landscape. Through a diverse array of sessions including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, industry experts and thought leaders will offer insights into sustainable practices, digital transformation, and other critical issues shaping the industry.

Catalyzing Global Partnerships

The conference serves as a platform to facilitate connections among global industry leaders and professionals from diverse sectors, fostering strategic partnerships and providing fertile ground for business expansion. It acts as a catalyst for innovation and development, enabling participants to explore new market opportunities.

Pioneering Sustainability

Rooted in sustainability, the conference aims to shape the industry towards a more environmentally conscious and resilient future. Through collaborative exchanges, attendees will explore innovative approaches to minimize environmental impact and promote circular economy practices.

“We are excited to introduce the first-ever edition of the Commodity Supply Chain Conference, marking a significant step in advancing dialogue on sustainable practices and innovations in the Mediterranean,” said Pierre Akl, Vice President at INDEVCO Group. “This event underscores our commitment to driving positive change and fostering collaboration across the entire commodity supply chain.”

Exploring Limassol’s Business Ecosystem

Given Cyprus’ strategic location and burgeoning economic potential, which positions it as a pivotal force in the Middle East, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience Limassol’s esteemed reputation for foreign investment and business headquarters, while also immersing themselves in the city’s vibrant atmosphere and lively entertainment activities beyond the conference sessions.

For inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and attendee registration, visit Commodity Supply Chain Conference website at www.commoditysupplychainconference.com or contact us at info@commoditysupplychainconference.com.

About Commodity Supply Chain Conference

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference is an annual event that brings together INDEVCO Global Network industry leaders of the commodity value chain to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the Pulp, Paper, Machinery, Plastic, Chemical, Petrochemical, and Consumer sectors. The conference serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and exploration of sustainable solutions in a holiday and relaxing atmosphere.

About INDEVCO Group

Over the past six decades, INDEVCO Group has expanded its portfolio of corrugated, paper, and plastic raw materials and packaging, jumbo tissue rolls, consumer and away-from-home disposables, renewable energy solutions, converting machinery, and CNC machined parts. With sustainable development as a major driver, INDEVCO Group is dedicated to integrating environmental sustainability in its operations, from raw material and energy efficiency to waste management and emission reduction.

Headquartered in Ajaltoun, Lebanon, INDEVCO employs over 10,000 people in in over 100 operations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, UK, and the USA, including agriculture, away-from-home, beverage, building and construction, chemical and petrochemical, dairy and ice cream, food, household care, hygiene converting, logistics and shipping, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastics converting, renewable energy, retail promotion, and tissue converting. We also heavily engage communities and launch social initiatives to address key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Media Contact:

Name: Desiree Daccache

Position: Associate, Technology, Marketing & Sales Enablement

Email: desiree.daccache@indevcoconsultancy.com

Phone Number: +961-9-209 140 Ext. 3159