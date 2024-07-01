Vetrano Family Law Attorneys Recognized As 2024 Super Lawyers

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Three partners from Main Line Pennsylvania family law firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC are among the family law attorneys being recognized as 2024 Super Lawyers. Kathleen B. Vetrano and Sarinia M. Feinman were both recognized as Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. Lindsay H. Childs won recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, an honor that is only awarded to lawyers who are under 40 years old, or who have been practicing law for less than 10 years.

Kathleen B. Vetrano has been recognized as one of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers every year since 2005. She has served the Main Line community for over 40 years with dedication in the courtroom as well as through alternative dispute resolution. Ms. Vetrano has been a frequent course planner on family law issues in programs sponsored by the American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Institute, and other organizations. She has also served in many roles, including past president and founding member of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court for family law and Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Sarinia M. Feinman has also been named one of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers. Ms. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. This year’s award is her sixth as a Super Lawyer and she was recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the prior eight years. Ms. Feinman limits her practice to family law matters, including custody relocation matters and children’s rights issues as well as child support, spousal support, equitable distribution, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. In January 2023, Ms. Feinman assumed the position of Immediate Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022. She is also a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009.

Lindsay H. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and is being recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the eighth time. Ms. Childs has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, equitable distribution, custody and child support, alimony, spousal support, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

About the Super Lawyers Selection Process

Each year, Super Lawyers conducts attorney selections in every state across more than 70 practice areas. Nominations, which kick off the rigorous selection process, come from the Super Lawyers research team, third-party feedback, or managing partner surveys. Nominees are assessed in 12 categories that reflect professional achievement and peer recognition. Ultimately, a highly credentialed panel conducts a peer evaluation of candidates, and the top-scoring attorneys in each category earn a spot on the list in Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine—only 5% of attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers, while 2.5% achieve the Super Lawyers Rising Stars designation.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s family lawyers are advocates of collaborative divorce and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

