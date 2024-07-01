HDTV Supply Announces Strategic Partnership with Kramer Electronics to Launch Innovative Collaboration Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top providers of high-quality audio and video solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kramer Electronics, a global leader in AV innovation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the AV industry as both companies commit to bringing the best in collaboration technology to the market.

The partnership introduces a suite of state-of-the-art products designed to transform meeting spaces and enhance collaborative experiences. The 40+ new product lineup includes:

Kramer KAC-BAR-81-B10 Collaboration Bar: A top-tier Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android video bar that guarantees a seamless and highly productive Teams meeting experience. With built-in speakers, six microphones, and Full HD video capabilities, this collaboration bar is set to revolutionize meeting interactions.

Kramer KAC-SPK-40 Audio Bar: Tailored for medium to large rooms, this audio bar features two satellite microphones and delivers exceptional audio performance. Its DSP noise reduction technology ensures clear audio, making it an ideal solution for larger conference areas.

Kramer KAC-CAM-CC-10 Content Camera: An affordable and efficient high-resolution ePTZ camera that seamlessly integrates physical whiteboards into Teams meetings. It features auto-adjusts to capture the full view, image sharpening, and contrast adjustments for a clearer presentation.

Kramer KAC-SCD-10 Meeting Room Scheduler: An 8-inch high-resolution touchscreen scheduler that simplifies room booking and visibility of room availability. It’s powered by Android 12 and offers versatile mounting options, suitable for walls and glass.

The new products are available for purchase through HDTV Supply’s website and come with the assurance of quality and support that customers have come to expect from both HDTV Supply and Kramer Electronics.

About HDTV Supply:

HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts, and custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications