Phoenix Cleaning Solutions Marks 20 Years of Excellence in the Cleaning Industry

Phoenix Cleaning Solutions proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedicated service and exceptional growth in the cleaning industry. From its humble beginnings as a one-person operation, the company has evolved into a thriving enterprise with a team of seven full-time and three part-time staff members, all committed to delivering superior cleaning services.

Over the years, Phoenix Cleaning Solutions has expanded its capabilities significantly. A notable milestone in this journey is the establishment of a state-of-the-art Rug Plant capable of cleaning dozens of rugs per week. This facility exemplifies the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality cleaning solutions to its clients.

The evolution of Phoenix Cleaning Solutions is evident in its fleet. The company has transitioned from operating with a trailer behind a pickup truck to owning four vans equipped with advanced Butler Systems. This investment in cutting-edge technology ensures that Phoenix Cleaning Solutions can meet the diverse cleaning needs of its growing customer base.

Phoenix Cleaning Solutions prides itself on creating a supportive work environment that allows employees to pursue their personal and professional aspirations. The company offers flexible hours, enabling team members to balance their work with other pursuits. Over the years, several former employees have gone on to become pastors and police officers, achieving their dreams while working for Phoenix Cleaning Solutions.

The mission of Phoenix Cleaning Solutions remains steadfast: to serve clients with the best cleaning services while ensuring an exceptional customer experience. The company strives to restore each surface to its original condition, leaving carpets, rugs, tile, upholstery, and hardwood floors looking new, free of odors and residual chemicals. Treating each client’s home as if it were their own, Phoenix Cleaning Solutions has built a reputation for reliability and excellence.

For more information about their cleaning services, visit the Phoenix Cleaning Solutions website or call 919-362-1054.

