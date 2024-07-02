Light Therapy Market Set to Reach USD 1,586.8 Million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.6%

The light therapy market is on a robust growth trajectory, with an estimated market value of USD 1,017.2 million in 2023. According to recent market research, the market is projected to reach USD 1,012.1 million by 2024 and expand further to USD 1,586.8 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Over the anticipated time, there is predicted to be a significant growth in the light therapy industry. By the first half of this decade, the target market is anticipated to be valued at more than $1 billion USD. The growing requirement for light treatment in the healthcare industry presents a number of prospects for market expansion. In the next years, there will be a continued need for light treatment due to rising incidence of depression and insomnia.

There has been a notable increase in the prevalence of both insomnia and personal depression in recent years. Apart from depression and insomnia, light therapy has gained popularity due to disturbed sleep patterns. Due to these circumstances, sales of progressive treatment equipment—which uses superior UV light to treat various disorders—have increased significantly.

“While hospitals continue to be the dominating setting for light therapy, the nature of the market is changing. Light therapy is also being undertaken at salons, commercial offices, and even at home. Thus, players in the light therapy market can look outside of traditional settings to expand their demand,” says an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Light Therapy Market

The light therapy market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,012.1 million in 2024.

Light boxes are the prevailing product in the market. Light box is expected to account for 43.2% of the market share.

White light is the top light type in the market. For the forecast period, white light is anticipated to account for 61.7% of the market share.

India is one of the most promising countries for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for India is estimated to be 4.8%.

Malaysia is another Asian country with a bright future for the market. The CAGR for Malaysia over the forecast period is predicted to be 4.1%.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% in Spain over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of the Light Therapy Market

The market for light therapy is competitive, with large companies tussling it out with smaller players for a piece of the pie. Startups are flourishing in the light therapy landscape. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Verilux Inc., Northern Light Technology, and Sphere Gadget Technologies.

Recent Developments in the Light Therapy Market

In August 2023, Eyerising International Pty Ltd.’s myopia management device, which uses red light therapy, received approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

In February 2022, a partnership was announced between Arizona Coyotes and Mito Red Light Inc.

Key Companies in the Light Therapy Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Verilux Inc.

Northern Light Technology

Sphere Gadget Technologies

Zepter International

PhotoMedex Inc.

Luminette

Klarstein

Lumie

Aura Daylight

Lifepro Fitness

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

Oralucent

Mito Red Light Inc.

Key Segments

By Product:

Light Box

Floor and Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Dawn Simulator

Light Therapy Bulbs

By Light Type:

White Light

Red Light

Blue Light

By End User:

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others (Workplace, Salons)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

