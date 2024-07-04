1 International Bestselling Author Stephanie Woodman releases her book Eye Contact Over Truk

BOISE, ID, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Author Stephanie Woodman joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Eye Contact Over Truk, which was released Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Stephanie Woodman’s debut novel, Eye Contact Over Truk, has achieved remarkable success, reaching #1 Bestseller status on Amazon. This gripping historical fiction takes readers on an emotional journey, weaving themes of perseverance, forgiveness, grief, and adventure into a compelling narrative. Woodman’s storytelling, honed over decades of life experience and creative dedication, resonates with readers through its vivid characters and rich historical context. Eye Contact Over Truk captivates with its exploration of the human spirit’s resilience, earning its place as a #1 Bestseller and marking the beginning of a promising literary career for Stephanie Woodman.

Elite Online Publishing promoted and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in SIX categories in the United States and Australia. Including Historical Australian & Oceanian Fiction, History of Australia & Oceania, History of Oceania, United States Veterans History, and History of Australia & New Zealand in the US. United States Veterans History in Australia. The book reached FIVE #1 Hot New Release Categories in the United States and Australia.

ABOUT THE BOOK

A forgotten battle. A live-aboard dive vessel. Will exploring what lies under the coral tear these men apart?

America, 1985. Nick Mitchel is wracked by grief. Destroyed by his beloved wife’s death, the retiree is fighting to keep his flashbacks from disturbing long-buried truths. And a diving expedition in the Pacific Ocean he’d hoped would heal old wounds only reopens dark memories of the war…

Japan. Junichi Takahashi is brimming with indignation. After surviving the WWII firebombing of Tokyo as a child, he resents his dying father’s request to explore a sunken graveyard. And with the location now a tourist mecca for scuba divers, he’s furious that one of his nation’s most tragic losses has turned into an underwater playground.

As Nick struggles with nightmarish visions, his anger awakens when a saboteur starts tampering with his equipment. And as Junichi battles to make peace with his grim history, he confronts Nick in a dangerous collision of perspectives.

Can the two men salvage anything from the wreckage of a bitter conflict?

Eye Contact Over Truk is a heartrending work of historical fiction. If you like nuanced characters, emotional journeys, and surreal backdrops, then you’ll love Stephanie Woodman’s thought-provoking exploration of the past.

BUY THE BOOK TODAY: https://geni.us/eyecontactovertruk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Stephanie Woodman is an avid collector of experiences and a perpetual student of life. Despite her analytical background with a long engineering career and a short tenure as a high school math teacher, Stephanie has a powerful creative side which has manifested itself in her debut novel, Eye Contact Over Truk.

The inspiration for Stephanie’s literary endeavors springs from a diverse array of influences. From the adventurous exploits of Clive Cussler’s underwater thrillers, the poignant writing of Robert James Waller, to the captivating biographies of Aline, Countess of Romanones, Stephanie finds influence in stories that transport her to new places, times, and cultures. She also draws from her own life experiences, infusing her writing with authenticity and emotional depth.

The idea for Eye Contact Over Truk came to her in 1996 during a scuba trip to Truk Lagoon. She put the project on pause during her career and finished it in earnest after her retirement in 2021. With the additional two decades of life experience, her writing transformed to explore themes of perseverance, forgiveness, grief, loss, life, love, and adventure. This evolution of her story is captured best by Mark Twain’s timeless adage that “history often rhymes,” blending youthful vigor with seasoned introspection.

Outside the realm of literature, Stephanie is an avid pickleball player and golfer, finding joy in friendly competition. She loves scuba diving, sailing, traveling the world to explore new cultures and meet new people, and spending time with her son, who is now starting his own adventure in college. Stephanie is an active member in her community, volunteering her time to help students in robotics programs and is also known for her past role as a clown, bringing laughter and joy to those in need.

Follow Stephanie:

woodmanbooks.com



ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Vortex Press, LLC and released with marketing efforts by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .