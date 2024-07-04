Beyond Intranet Announces Launch of HRMS for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Chicago, Illinois, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Intranet, a leading provider of Microsoft-based business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its HRMS designed exclusively for small and medium-sized businesses. The HRMS offers tools SMBs need to work efficiently as their company scales.

“We are thrilled to bring this new product offering to the SMB market,” said Vinay Bansal, Associate Director of Beyond Intranet. “Our suite eliminates the need for small HR teams to manually manage workflows in spreadsheets and legacy databases. By digitizing and automating core HR processes, we empower these departments to focus their energy on more strategic initiatives.”

The Complete HR System You Need

Beyond Intranet’s HRMS solutions deliver everything a growing business requires:

Employee Directory – Maintain profiles, skills, contact info, documents, and more in one searchable place.

Org Chart – Visually map out your organizational structure and relationships.

Desk Booking – Let employees reserve desks and spaces from any device.

Task Management – Assign, monitor, and collaborate on HR projects and tasks.

Timesheets – Track time, task, and project across the organization.

Proven Results

Multiple global customers.

Intuitive interfaces need minimal training.

Built on secure Microsoft 365 platform.

Employee Directory – Your Master Employee Database

A centralized employee directory eliminates duplicating data across multiple spreadsheets and systems. Manage all your employee profiles from one SharePoint portal with powerful features:

Build rich profiles with photos, skills, projects, and more.

Advanced filtering and search makes finding employees easy.

Birthday reminders notify you to celebrate big days.

Get insights into your workforce with reporting dashboards.

Your single source of truth for all employee information. No more wasted time hunting down details in emails and spreadsheets.

Org Chart – Visually Manage Relationships

Static org charts in Excel don’t reflect how organizations really work. Beyond Intranet’s org chart seamlessly connects to your employee directory data to create dynamic visualizations that help:

Gain visibility into team structures and relationships.

Understand reporting lines and intersections between departments.

Identify opportunities to streamline or optimize.

Keep org charts constantly up to date as changes occur.

Toggle views between hierarchy, divisional, and more.

Stop trying to decipher complex structures in black-and-white spreadsheets. Interactive org charts improve transparency and strategy.

Desk Booking – Efficient Space Planning

As your business expands, desk availability gets complex fast. Beyond Intranet’s desk management software centralizes control:

Office floor maps employees can view.

Set desk types and attributes.

Let employees book desks and workspaces.

Assign permanent and temporary desks.

Parking management

No more confusion on where employees sit or which desks are free. Optimize your office layout and space planning.

HR Task Management – Projects Made Easy

Trying to manage HR projects through long email chains is a recipe for miscommunication. Centralize all your initiatives into Beyond Intranet’s task management platform:

Break down large projects into tasks with due dates.

Assign tasks to employees or groups.

Set task dependencies that auto-update.

Use Kanban boards to visualize progress.

Enable collaboration via comments.

Finally ditch the endless CC’d emails and keep HR projects on time and under budget.

Timesheets – Hours Tracked Company-Wide

Tracking employee hours in spreadsheets is inefficient and prone to errors. Beyond Intranet’s timesheet software delivers:

Employees log hours worked across all projects and tasks.

Real-time visibility into capacity and utilization.

Automated notifications on milestones or overages.

Detailed reporting dashboard on hours billed.

No more racing against the clock to collect and verify hours. Time tracking becomes painless.

Affordable Pricing – Subscription Plans

Beyond Intranet offers flexible pricing suitable for any size business:

Free product trial

Monthly subscription

Yearly subscription

Volume discounts available

No large upfront license fees. Pay for only what you use each month. Plans scale up as your company grows.

Seamless Microsoft 365 Integration

All our HR solutions are on SharePoint and naturally integrate with:

Active Directory – Single sign on

Microsoft Teams – Access from anywhere

Power BI – Build reporting dashboards

Power Automate – Automate workflows

Office 365 -schedules, emails, files

No third-party integrations needed. Unified HR experience across Microsoft 365.

Get Your Free Demo

See for yourself how Beyond Intranet can transform your business. Visit our website at www.beyondintranet.com to request a personalized walkthrough. Our experts will guide you through the solutions step by step and answer any questions you have.

About Beyond Intranet:

Beyond Intranet provides consulting services and solutions for Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, and other leading platforms. Their products help SMBs maximize ROI from workplace technologies through intuitive design and seamless integration.

As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner for over 15 years, Beyond Intranet has extensive expertise across numerous HR friendly software including Employee Directory, Desk Booking Software, HR Task Management, Employee Onboarding and Offboarding.

Their focus is creating solutions that solve complex business problems with ease.

To learn more, visit beyondintranet.com.