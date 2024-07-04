Future Electronics Confirms Participation at PCIM Europe 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce its participation in PCIM Europe 2024, taking place from June 11 to 13 in Nuremberg, Germany.

As a renowned player in the electronics distribution industry, Future Electronics is eager to showcase its latest innovations, technologies, and solutions at this prestigious event. PCIM Europe serves as an ideal platform for industry leaders, engineers, and professionals to converge and explore the latest advancements in power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy, and energy management.

At PCIM Europe 2024, attendees can expect to discover Future Electronics’ comprehensive suite of demos from their many experts in addition to their extensive portfolio of electronic components.

To learn more about this exciting event and to access additional information, please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/blog/pcim-europe-2024.

