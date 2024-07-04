Sales Rain is gearing up to unveil its newest site nestled in the vibrant heart of Pasay, Manila, Philippines

Pasay, Philippines, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain Inc. is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its newest site in the vibrant heart of Pasay, Manila, Philippines. Strategically positioned for accessibility to key business districts, transportation hubs, and cultural landmarks, Sales Rain’s new site in Pasay is set to revolutionize the workspace experience.

Our new site represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge workspace solutions that empower organizations to achieve their goals effectively

Explore to experience the difference

With a strategic location that offers accessibility to key business districts, transportation hubs, and cultural landmarks, Sales Rain’s new site in Pasay promises to redefine the workspace experience. Designed to foster innovation, productivity, and collaboration, this state-of-the-art facility will feature modern amenities and flexible workspace options tailored to businesses and professionals’ diverse needs.

Keep watching this space

Sales Rain invites businesses and professionals to stay tuned for more details about the grand opening and the innovative features that will be unveiled at the new site.

For more information about Sales Rain Inc.’s flexible office space solutions, please visit https://salesrain.com/ or contact us at info@salesrain.com OR Call us at +63 917 311 7246.

Stay tuned with us for such exciting updates and events!

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

Keep yourself in touch and never miss Sales Rain’s current news and serviced office events by subscribing to our newsletter! Send us an email at

info@salesrain.com.