Dr. Prachee Gaur Selected for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Initiative, Attending Sessions at IIM Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prachee Gaur, a renowned career counselor and founder of Remarkable Education in Jodhpur, has been selected for the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative. As part of this esteemed program, Dr. Gaur is attending specialized sessions at IIM Bangalore.



Dr. Gaur was chosen for this honor due to the significant achievements of Remarkable Education, which has made a substantial impact through its innovative teaching methods and outstanding academic results. Remarkable Education is a leading institution based in Jodhpur, known for its dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of counseling and guidance.



The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative aims to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with business skills and management education. Through this program, Dr. Gaur will gain access to extensive business training, mentorship, and networking opportunities, enabling her to further elevate her institution to new heights.

Dr. Prachee Gaur’s selection has brought immense pride to Jodhpur, serving as a testament to her relentless hard work and dedication.

