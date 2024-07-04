Future Electronics Hosted Cybersecurity Seminar in Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a cybersecurity seminar in Prague, Czech Republic. The seminar aimed to emphasize the importance of integrating security aspects into electronic designs—especially in light of the European Union’s decision to require compliance with cybersecurity standards in order for a product to obtain a CE marking.

Held at the Holiday Inn in Prague, the seminar brought together security experts and leading microcontroller unit (MCU) manufacturers to provide valuable insights and practical tools for ensuring cybersecurity in electronic designs. Participants were reminded of the urgency of integrating security measures into their products to comply with new EU regulations.

The event began with a welcome session, followed by a presentation from Future Electronics on the necessity of making security a mandatory part of design processes. ACRIOS Systems, a local company, delivered an engaging session on common security pitfalls in embedded devices and demonstrated how to avoid them using existing and affordable tools.

Throughout the day, leading MCU manufacturers, including NXP, Microchip, and Infineon, showcased their solutions for securing embedded systems. Future Electronics highlighted the ARM Cortex®-M TrustZone® and external Secure Elements as critical components for enhancing system security.

Attendees were provided with a comprehensive overview of various security aspects, including hardware security, secure elements, and practical demonstrations of security integrations. The seminar concluded with a closing session and a lottery, where participants had the chance to win exciting prizes.

Future Electronics is committed to empowering its customers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity regulations. The company looks forward to hosting more seminars and workshops to ensure that its partners are well-prepared for the future.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###