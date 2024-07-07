Global Motion Stimulation Therapy Market to Reach USD 2 Billion by 2034, Driven by Advances in VR and Distraction Therapy | FMI

The global motion stimulation therapy market is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach USD 1.4 billion by 2024. The market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2024 and 2034, ultimately reaching an estimated USD 2 billion by the end of 2034.

Motion stimulation therapy, particularly through immersive virtual environments and distraction treatment, has emerged as a crucial approach for pain relief and rehabilitation. By engaging patients in customized digital activities, this therapy not only distracts them from aches and pains but also promotes relaxation techniques such as deep breathing.

The integration of virtual reality (VR) simulations allows patients to safely practice functional movements, such as walking, within a controlled environment. This is especially beneficial for individuals with conditions like Parkinson’s disease and those recovering from strokes, where stability training and gait analysis or correction are critical. VR-based therapy fosters neuroplasticity and motor learning by immersing patients in repetitive movements, essential for rehabilitation.

Combining rich sensory feedback with targeted education optimizes the rehabilitation process and ensures patient engagement. Increased blood flow during these activities helps remove waste products and effectively transport vitamins, reducing fatigue during exercise. For stroke survivors experiencing spasticity or muscle spasms, stimulation therapies can alleviate pain, loosen tight muscles, and improve overall mobility.

The motion stimulation therapy market’s growth is driven by these innovative approaches, enhancing patient outcomes and providing new avenues for effective rehabilitation. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders can anticipate further advancements in technology and treatment methodologies, solidifying motion stimulation therapy as a cornerstone in modern rehabilitation practices.

Key Takeaways: Motion Stimulation Therapy Market

The market is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2024.

It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034, reaching USD 2 billion by the end of that period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, with India leading the way at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Growth in North America and Europe is expected to be slower, with CAGRs of 1.1% to 1.9%.

India: Leading the Asia Pacific region with a significant CAGR of 4.6%.

United States: Expected to have a modest CAGR of 1.1%.

Canada: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%.

United Kingdom: Anticipated to have a CAGR of 1.4%.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies compete based on the integration of technology, patient-centered care, and strategic partnership initiatives. A combination of motion tracking, VR, augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) can make therapy more engaging for patients and assist in improving accuracy.

As part of the clinical validation effort, the organization invests in research and development, collaborates with academic institutions, and publishes findings to establish credibility.

Recent Industry Developments:

In November 2023, Nevro Corp., an international provider of comprehensive, life-changing chronic pain treatment solutions, published the latest data from the SENZA multicenter randomized controlled trial (RCT) for nonsurgical refractory back pain (NSRBP) in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine. A 24-month study compared CMM alone versus Nevro’s high-frequency (10 kHz) spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system for treating NSRBP.

In April 2024, Medtronic plc, a world leader in medical technology, announced that the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved InceptivTM, a rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS) aimed at treating chronic pain. A Medtronic SCS device, Inceptive, can automatically adjust stimulation in real-time based on neurological signals, keeping therapy on schedule.

Key Companies Profiled:

Valencia CA USA

Cyberonics

Medtronic

Innovative Neurotronics Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bioness Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Motion Stimulation Therapy Market Segmentation:

By Therapy Type:

In terms of therapy type, the industry is segregated into functional neuromuscular motion stimulation therapy, peripheral motion stimulation therapy, deep brain motion stimulation therapy, and therapeutic electrical motion stimulation therapy.

By End User:

In terms of end users, the industry is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

