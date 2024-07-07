Global Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market Set to Skyrocket, Surpassing USD 1500 Million by 2032 expand at a CAGR of 6.5%

The global unilateral biportal endoscopy market is poised for unprecedented growth, with estimations indicating a substantial surge from USD 750 million in 2021 to an impressive USD 798 million in 2022. Projections suggest this upward trajectory will continue, with the market expected to climb at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032, ultimately reaching a staggering USD 1500 million.

This remarkable expansion is attributed to several converging factors, including the ageing population and significant financial investments in emerging economies’ healthcare systems. The burgeoning market reflects a growing demand for innovative medical solutions, highlighting the pivotal role played by advancements in healthcare technologies.

The current projections signify a remarkable 6.5% CAGR growth, representing a compelling opportunity for market players and stakeholders. The sustained growth trajectory not only demonstrates the market’s resilience but also highlights the potential for further advancements and innovation in the sector.

Additionally, due to its high rate of recoverability and classification based on infection risk, reusable segment Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Aviation is becoming more and more popular. The demand for the aforementioned market is anticipated to increase in the near future as a result of the expanding investment in the healthcare sector and the supportive policies established by US and Canadian hospitals.On the other hand, exorbitant costs and a dearth of skilled endoscopic practitioners are the main obstacles to the growth of the worldwide unilateral biportal endoscopy market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy for Decompression application segment captures the largest share of more than 40% across the globe, documenting a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period.

Reusable type segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

Hospitals segment is likely to capture the largest market share of more than 48%

The North American market is expected to secure USD 720 Million while expanding at a CAGR of 7%

APAC to record a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

“Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and upward trend of adopting less invasive procedure is propelling the demand for the Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy across the world.” says an analyst at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy market include Endovision Co. Ltd., Karl Storz, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Joimax GmbH, Richard Wolf, Jiangsu Bonss Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Kinetix Lifesciences

Some of the recent key developments among the players are:

In May 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the worldwide commercial availability of its SpyGlass™ Direct Visualization System for single-operator duodenoscope assisted cholangiopancreatoscopy (SODAC) or visual examination of the bile ducts.

In Jan 2022, Stryker announced completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. for USD 79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately USD 2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately USD 3.09 billion.

In May 2022, DLA Piper advised CONMED Corporation in its agreement to acquire privately-held In2Bones Global, Inc. (In2Bones), on a cash-free, debt-free basis, for cash consideration of USD145 million at closing. The deal also includes an additional USD110 million in growth-based earnout payments over four years

More Valuable Insights Available:

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Industry Survey:

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy by Product Outlook:

Reusable Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy

Single-use Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy by Application:

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy for Decompression

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy for Lumbar Central Canal Stenosis

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy for Degenerative Lumbar Canal Stenosis

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy for Deherniation

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy for Spinal Stabilization

Others

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy by End-user:

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy in Hospitals

Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy in Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Other end-users

