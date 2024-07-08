Get Transferred with ICU Facilitated Flights Offered by Angel Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — The medical relocation service offered during an emergency can help save the lives of the patients by shifting them to an appropriate medical facility so that they can receive treatment that is very much needed during a critical emergency. To always appear with the best solution Angel Air Ambulance never causes delay while the journey via Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai is in progress and ends up meeting the necessities of reaching an apt healthcare facility on time.

We have a long-running history of being available with our service at the right time and avoiding the occurrence of discomfort while in transit via our medically outfitted airliners that are appropriate for delivering long-distance transfers to the patients. We are remembered as the most reliable source of evacuation provider resourcing advanced equipment and life-saving facilities to conclude journey safely. We have a comfort-filled manner of operation at Air Ambulance from Mumbai and never compromise the well-being of the patients during emergency relocation.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Chennai Operates as a Savior during Medical Emergency

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Chennai is a fully integrated ICU-equipped air ambulance provider with an emergency and aero-medically certified team available onboard 24/7 to deliver care and medical attention to patients on a regular basis. The range of our aircraft varies from having charter planes like B 200, C 90, Boeing, Gulfstream, and Falcon shifting critical patients without hampering the soundness of their medical condition. With our effortlessness, we can deliver ruckus-free medical transportation service in the best interest of the patients!

At an event, we at Air Ambulance in Chennai were shifting a patient with chronic meningitis who needed urgent relocation to get better treatment as he was experiencing severe Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes, due to the infection of the disease. We quickly arranged for the air ambulance with a compact onboard intensive care unit so that the patient would rest in a hospital-like environment and cover longer distances without experiencing any difficulties on the way. The patient was kept in a stable condition throughout the process of evacuation as a certified medical team was available we offered immediate attention to their needs whenever required. We managed to have all the essential medical equipment inside the aircraft carrier that helped us in delivering the best traveling experience to the patients and ensured the journey was over safely.