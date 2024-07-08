Avoid Rigorous Medical Transport and Fly with Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Flying at a higher altitude can be risky for patients as there are several uncertainties involved and the medical condition of the ailing individual can deteriorate due to lack of oxygen. But if you opt for the services offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance you can rest assured about the comfort and safety involved in flying via Air Ambulance Services in Kolkata. We make sure the entire trip is organized without causing trouble or any kind during the way and no discomfort occurs during the process. Any complications occurring at the time of medical transport are handled effectively by our team!

Whenever the patient feels any difficulties traveling for too long our team appears to meet their needs and offers the right care as per their best interest. We offer a completely customizable solution that can be beneficial in ensuring facilities according to the best interest of the patients delivered from start to finish in an effective and non-risky manner. With our years of experience in delivering safety-compliant relocation missions, we at Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata have never to date made the travelling experience troublesome for the patients at any step.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Never Makes the Traveling Experience Discomforting for the Patients

Our fleet of medical jets at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is considered the most appropriate solution for a non-troublesome journey and includes shifting patients via our charter flights like B 200, C 20, Falcon, Gulfstream, and Boeing which are capable of single or multiple intensive care patient transports and can include an expert medical crew when requested by the patients in need. Our medical aircraft facilities enable a resting place for the patient throughout their journey.

At an event, our customer support staff at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was asked to arrange an air evacuation mission so that the patient with immune-suppressant disease could be relocated without creating discomfort at any point. We made sure the air ambulance was ready within the shortest waiting time and the relocation mission was delivered according to the request made by the family of the patient. Since the health of the patient was not too stable we needed complete safety and stable medical relocation. We utilized state-of-the-art medical flights with intensive care units to make the flying experience favourable for the patients and ensured no risk was caused to their well-being all along the way.