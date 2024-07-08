San Marino Retirement Community Offers Independent Living in Arvada, CO

Westminster, Colorado, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — The San Marino Retirement Community is pleased to announce its premier independent living services in Arvada, Colorado, providing an enriching environment for retirees. Situated in a beautiful, accessible location, San Marino offers a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and community engagement, making it an ideal choice for seniors looking to embrace the next chapter of their lives.

Retirement marks the beginning of a journey filled with new opportunities and experiences. At San Marino, retirement is seen as an upgrade to a lifestyle that is abundant with possibilities, enjoyment, and relaxation. The community is designed to foster relationships, encourage new experiences, and support a life lived to its fullest.

San Marino Retirement Community is on a stunning 10-acre campus featuring garden paths, colorful foliage, peaceful koi ponds, and breathtaking mountain views. This scenic setting offers beauty and accessibility, ensuring all residents can comfortably enjoy the facilities. The resort-style amenities include a variety of fun activities to enhance daily living.

Dining at San Marino is a delightful experience. The culinary program offers nutritious and delicious meals prepared with the freshest ingredients. Whether residents prefer a formal dining atmosphere or a casual setting, the dining options cater to all tastes, ensuring every meal is enjoyable and healthy.

San Marino believes in nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. The community offers numerous activities designed to keep residents engaged and active. From yoga classes and bingo games to arts and crafts, there is something for everyone. Picnics, exercise programs, and social gatherings are organized to help residents connect and form lasting friendships.

For more information or to schedule a visit, visit the San Marino Retirement Community website or call 303-429-8857.

About San Marino Retirement Community: San Marino Retirement Community offers a luxurious environment for seniors. With stunning 10-acre grounds, exceptional dining, engaging activities, and tailored living options, residents enjoy a supportive and enriching lifestyle. San Marino is dedicated to fostering relationships and providing a fulfilling retirement experience.

Company: San Marino Retirement Community

Address: 5000 W 75th Ave

City: Westminster

State: CO

Zip code: 80030

Telephone number: 303-429-8857