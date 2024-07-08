Exxelia to showcase advanced Microwave Capacitors and Ferrites at IMS Microwave week 2024

Paris, France, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Exxelia, a global designer and manufacturer of high-reliability electronic components, is proud to announce its participation at IMS Microwave Week 2024 in Washington, D.C. from June 16 to 21, 2024. At booth 2108, Exxelia will highlight its main RF/Microwave capacitor ranges: Super HiQ & High-Power High-Q CP/CL series and also its innovative range of microwave ferrites, including a pre-launch of a highly anticipated High-Epsilon microwave Ferrite material.

Exxelia will be showcasing their Super High-Q series of RF ceramic capacitors. These capacitors feature ultra-low ESR and can operate at voltages up to 1500V. They are available in sizes ranging from 0402 to 1210, offering capacitance values from 0.1pF to 1 000pF. They are ideal for advanced RF applications such as power amplifiers, mixers, filters and matching networks.

Exxelia also features advanced High-Power High-Q series, designed for lower frequency applications with power handling up to 7200V and capacitance value up to 10nF. These capacitors are available in NPO and P90 dielectrics, offering exceptional performance with low ESR and ESL, making them ideal for the most demanding application. Those CP (P90) and CL (NP0) series are ideal for defense communication (VHF/UHF), medical MR body coils, and RF generators for plasma, semiconductor manufacturing, and extreme ultraviolet (EuV) lithography.

Exxelia will also exhibit its comprehensive range of materials & tuning components, with a special focus on its cutting-edge microwave ferrite products. These advanced components are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern microwave applications, providing unparalleled performance and reliability.

As a highlight of our presence at IMS Microwave Week, Exxelia will be pre-launching a new High-epsilon microwave ferrite. This new High-Epsilon Ferrite is featuring a permittivity of 21 and is available in two versions (YK21 and DK21) to address all power applications. It represents a significant advancement in ferrite technology, engineered to enhance the performance of high-frequency radar systems, especially in Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar applications. This new component delivers exceptional magnetic properties and stability, crucial for the optimal performance of isolator and circulator devices.

Key Features and Benefits about the new high-epsilon ferrite YK21 and DK21:

• High permittivity : 21

• Two power levels available : ∆Hk = 4.5 and ∆Hk = 8.5

• Wide range of Ms : 1250 to 1900 Gauss

• Frequency applications up to X band (12GHz).

• Combination with Exxelia dielectric range for Ferrite Dielectric Assembly (FDA)

• Short leadtime of 8-10 weeks for evaluation.

www.exxelia.com

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high performance passive components and subsystems with factories in France, Morocco, United States, India and Vietnam. Exxelia’s product portfolio includes a wide range of capacitors (film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors) and ruggedized magnetic products (inductors, transformers, rotor, stator, etc.), resistors, slip rings, position sensors, medical sensors and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aeronautic, space, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advanced industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.exxelia.com.

Exxelia

93 rue Oberkampf,

75011 PARIS

FRANCE

PERES Stéphane

Phone : +33 (0)1 49 23 10 53

stephane.peres@exxelia.com