Griffis Automotive Repair, Inc. Marks 12th Anniversary Milestone with Commitment to Quality Auto Repair in the Orlando Area

ORLANDO, FL, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Griffis Automotive Repair, Inc. is your reliable auto maintenance and repair provider in Orlando, FL and surrounding areas, providing quality solutions to your search for an “auto mechanic shop near me” in Orlando and surrounding areas.

The company is proud to have just celebrated its 12th anniversary in April 2024, showcasing more than a decade of exemplary auto repair services to the community. Since its initial establishment, Griffis Automotive Repair has maintained a reputation of reliability, expertise, and excellent customer service.

Griffis Automotive Repair has become a trusted fixture in the Orlando automotive community, building a reputation focused on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. The auto repair shop strives to ensure a remarkable experience on every visit while working diligently to get you back on the road quickly.

The shop consists of highly trained auto mechanics who all hold ASE certifications. They regularly complete training courses so they can stay up to date with the latest best practices and standards of the industry.

“We are thrilled to commemorate our 12th anniversary and want to express our deepest gratitude to the Orlando community for its unwavering support over the years,” says Manager Tim Harper. “Since 2012 when we opened our doors, it has been our mission to provide customers with reliable, efficient, and transparent auto repair services to meet a wide variety of needs. We remain steadfast to our dedication to exceeding customer expectations, whether it’s routine maintenance or complex repairs.”

As a locally owned business that is embedded deeply in the Orlando community, Griffis Automotive Repair understands the importance of convenience and accessibility for its customers. The automotive repair shop offers a comprehensive suite of services, including auto diagnostics, routine auto maintenance, transmission services, clutch repairs, electrical repairs, and more. They provide service to a diverse range of vehicle makes and models, including specialty brands. As a Jasper Preferred installer, they go above and beyond for engine and transmission service.

Griffis Automotive Repair’s goal is to provide excellent auto maintenance service with the best auto mechanics as the go-to automotive shop in the Orlando area for all of your vehicle care needs. As the team continues to grow and excel after the recent milestone, it remains dedicated to upholding core values of integrity, professionalism, and exceptional service.

Need automotive service in the Orlando area? Learn more from their website at https://griffisautomotiverepair.com/ or contact them directly via phone at 407.896.2225.