Prime Hospitals Recognized among the “Greatest Community Hospitals” in the Nation by Becker’s Hospital Review

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare is proud to announce that its hospitals have been recognized among America’s “Great Community Hospitals” by Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to Becker’s, “Community hospitals are a crucial piece of the overall healthcare system in the U.S. They provide patients located outside of metropolitan areas with convenient, affordable care.”

Some of the Prime hospitals on the Becker’s list serve rural populations, while others benefit suburban communities. Becker’s continues, “The community hospitals honored in this list are focused on bringing clinical and academic excellence, personalized and holistic care, and overall improved health to their communities.”

The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals based on nominations and considered several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, The Leapfrog Group, the National Rural Health Association and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“At Prime, we believe that a truly great healthcare system begins with caring for communities that might otherwise be underserved while also ensuring health equity,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “Community hospitals play an instrumental role to ensure meaningful access to high quality and compassionate health care. This distinction for our hospitals is proof of our commitment to not only saving hospitals across the nation but creating thriving, healthy communities.”

Becker’s Hospital Review, recognized for its industry insights, annually identifies and honors exceptional community hospitals that consistently deliver top-quality care, exhibit superior patient satisfaction rates, and demonstrate excellence in medical services.

Prime’s hospitals on this year’s list include:

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

