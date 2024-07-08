Join Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 Conference and Discover the Future of Manufacturing

Tokyo, Japan, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready for Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024! Returning to Tokyo Big Sight from June 19-21, 2024, is Asia’s premier manufacturing exhibition, a gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the field of manufacturing. This year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever, with over 2,100 exhibitors and 72,000 visitors expected to attend from all over the world. Complimentary Japanese-English translation services will be provided during the conference, facilitating smooth communication for all participants.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic program of conferences and seminars covering topics like Digital Transformation (DX), Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT solutions, additive manufacturing, and more. Industry leaders will share their insights and case studies, providing valuable knowledge for all. Learn from the latest strategies and cutting-edge case studies from 30 Japanese and Asian manufacturers. The topics include “Digital Transformation promotion and AI utilization,” “Design and manufacturing case studies,” “AM and 3D printer utilization,” “Decarbonisation and GX,” and more. Executives from leading Japanese manufacturers such as SUBARU, NISSAN, MAZDA, and YAMAHA MOTORS will give speeches. Not only Japanese manufacturers but also Asian manufacturers like TSMC, FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LG CNS, BYD, Markforged, and Microsoft will share their insights.

Speakers include Reiteru Nishimoto, CEO of MENOU Corp., who will discuss the importance of in-house AI inspection systems for sustainability, and Kenji Tomooka, Senior Executive Operating Officer at FUJITEC Co., Ltd., who will explore digital transformation as a gateway to manufacturing renaissance. Noriyuki Shiwaku from Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will provide insights into new product and process development, while Yoshihiro Saito, Corporate Executive Officer and President of the Aerospace Company at SUBARU Corp., will address the challenges and prospects of SUBARU’s aircraft business. Eiji Iguchi, Vice President and Yokohama Plant Manager at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., will share the evolution of Monozukuri, born from 90 years of history, and the challenges in new fields.

Tomohiko Adachi, Supreme Principal Engineer at Mazda Co., Ltd., will discuss how Model-Based Development (MBD) will support Mazda over the next decade. Anna Hui Tseng, Deputy Director of the Green Manufacturing Department at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd., will highlight green manufacturing for a sustainable semiconductor future. Ayako Egashira, Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of Robotics Operations at YAMAHA MOTOR Co., Ltd., will present Yamaha Motor’s vision of transport automation and robotics.

Further enriching the program, Juka Oh, Chief Technology Officer at FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY GROUP, will discuss development trends in automation, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing within Foxconn’s EMS. Daesung Kim, Vice President of the SINGLEX Business Unit at LG CNS Co., Ltd., will examine the impact of enterprise SaaS services on manufacturing companies’ DX competitiveness. Hao Chen, Tokyo Office CEO of BYD Co., Ltd., will explain how BYD strengthens its competitiveness. Thomas H. Pang, President and CEO of Markforged Japan K.K., will moderate a session on aiming for mass production of automotive parts using additive manufacturing. Lastly, Motoaki Nishiwaki, Evangelist at Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd., will consider the impact of generative AI on manufacturing sites.

All sessions will be free, with Japanese-English translation provided. Check out the seminar program here.

This event is a great opportunity for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of manufacturing. By participating, you’ll be part of a community driving industry standards forward.

Don’t miss out on this chance to explore the future of manufacturing innovation. Pre-register now to secure a spot at Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024!

Manufacturing World Tokyo 2024 is a meeting of minds and technologies aimed at pushing the manufacturing industry to new heights. Join us in Tokyo this June and be part of something truly transformative. Visit the official website for more information and visitor registration.