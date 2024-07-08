Sasa Software Joins Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3)

TEL AVIV, Israel, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sasa Software, a leading provider of content security solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3) led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Sasa Software as it joins other industry leaders to strengthen Israel’s cybersecurity capabilities and broaden the consortium’s world-class cybersecurity offerings

Sasa Software will contribute its expertise in developing advanced solutions for file sanitization, aimed at enhancing the security of critical digital assets. Through its flagship product, GateScanner® CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction), Sasa Software offers innovative defensive measures integrated across various platforms, including email accounts and specific applications.

The Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium, established in 2016 under the auspices of Israel’s Ministry of the Economy, aims to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for national infrastructures worldwide. With Sasa Software’s addition, the Consortium now comprises prominent industry players such as Check Point, Verint, and CyberArk, among others.

Yakov Yeroslav, CEO of Sasa Software, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, affirming the company’s commitment to safeguarding critical systems and contributing to the Consortium’s collective efforts in combating cyber threats.

Link to the IAI’s announcement

Sasa Software is a leading provider cyber security solutions protecting critical networks against file-based attacks, in email, fileshares, portable media and web downloads. The GateScanner suite features offers extreme content sanitization technology to effectively mitigate unknown zero-day threats in over 300 file types, including executables.

For media inquiries please contact:

Eitan Greenberg

VP of Marketing

+972-4-8164389

eitang@sasa-software.com