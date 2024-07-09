Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis: Anticipated Growth at 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, Totaling US$ 2,140.7 Million

The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market has experienced notable expansion, predominantly propelled by the robust growth of the e-commerce sector and the widespread integration of online retail services. With a burgeoning preference for the convenience of digital shopping among consumers, the demand for efficient and reliable parcel delivery solutions has surged significantly. Moreover, the market’s upward trajectory has been further augmented by the escalation in international shipments, driven by the globalized nature of businesses and the increasing traction for cross-border e-commerce activities.

To uphold competitiveness and meet the escalating expectations of customers, shipping and logistics enterprises have been allocating substantial investments toward cutting-edge technologies and automated solutions, aiming to streamline their operational processes and curtail overall expenditure.

For the ongoing year, 2023, the global net requirement for automated parcel delivery terminals is estimated to reach an approximate value of US$ 753.9 million. According to the latest market analyses by Future Market Insights (FMI), a promising CAGR of 11% is anticipated from 2023 to 2033. Following this impressive growth trajectory, the overall market is positioned to achieve a valuation of US$ 2,140.7 million by the year 2033.

The primary drivers of the automated parcel delivery terminals market continue to be the burgeoning e-commerce industry and the widespread adoption of online retail. Additionally, the upsurge in international deliveries and the implementation of modern shipping and logistics enhancements to reduce operational costs have played pivotal roles in fostering market expansion.

The market’s total development potential is being constrained by issues including its propensity for break-ins, and the emergence of rival delivery methods. Furthermore, the requirement for sizable installation space and high capital for its deployment could limit its adoption in emerging economies.

Key Takeaways from the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Study Report

Global players are mostly concentrated in the United States, which held 26.7% portion of the global market in the year 2022.

Germany is the leading country in Europe which contributed 4.5% of the global demand for automated parcel delivery terminals in 2022.

The adoption of automated parcel delivery terminals in the United Kingdom is anticipated to progress at 9.2% CAGR over the next ten years.

In Asia Pacific region, Japan and Australia are the prominent countries making high use of automated parcel delivery terminals. As per the FMI market survey report in 2022, these countries contributed almost 4.1% and 1.4% of the global revenue share respectively.

China is growing at a notable rate in the adoption of automated parcel delivery terminals nowadays and could register a CAGR of 12.6% through 2033. Meanwhile, India is projected to follow China in demand for automated parcel delivery terminals by exhibiting a growth rate of 11.7% during this period.

Based on different deployment types, the outdoor terminals constitute the dominant segment of the market that generated a revenue share of 44.5% in 2022.

Based on ownership of distinct automated parcel delivery terminals, the shipping or logistics companies segment leads the market by capturing 40.3% market share.

Competitive Landscape for the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Players

The overall market is getting fairly fragmented day by day as there are so many competitors who have started providing automated parcel terminal services. Moreover, these days, the development of private networks of parcel terminals is a top priority for many postal operators, merchants, and logistics firms.

Mergers and collaborations by the leading market players have turned out to be key strategies for expanding the consumer base and service network. For instance,

Cleveron teamed up with Bell & Howell in 2015 to improve parcel terminal delivery in the United States and Canada. It is also anticipated that such cooperation between terminal providers and merchants might escalate the competition in the coming days.

In June 2019, the Company also collaborated with Falabella Retail parcel services businesses in Latin America, which has its headquarters in Chile.

Key Segments Covered in the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Report

By Deployment Type:

Indoor Terminal

Outdoor Terminal

By Ownership:

Retailers

Shipping/Logistics Companies

Government Organization

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

