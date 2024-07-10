Photographer Leslie Brashear Launches New Photo Website

NAPA, CA, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Travel photographer Leslie Brashear is excited to announce the launch of her brand-new photo website, LeslieBrashearPhotos.com . The site went live on May 1, 2024, offering a collection of her exquisite travel photography from various parts of the world.

Leslie Brashear has spent years capturing the essence of diverse cultures and landscapes through her lens. Her unique perspective shines through in every photograph, providing viewers with a visual escape to the places she has explored. Now, with the launch of her website, these stunning images are available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, notebooks, and more.

Unique Features of LeslieBrashearPhotos.com

Extensive Collection: Browse an expansive gallery featuring photographs from Leslie’s travels around the globe, including her hometowns of Napa, California, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Multiple Print Options: Each image is available in several formats to suit different tastes and home decor styles. Choose from canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and other customizable options.

A Personal Journey: Experience the world through Leslie’s eyes. Her photography not only captures beautiful sceneries but also tells the story of the places and people she has encountered.

“I am thrilled to share my passion for travel and photography with a wider audience,” said Leslie Brashear. “Through my new website, I hope to inspire travel enthusiasts, photography lovers, and home decorating fans alike to see the world differently and bring a piece of it into their homes.”

Join the Celebration

To celebrate the website’s launch, Leslie is offering a discount on all purchases made during the first month. Simply use the code CVEEYC at checkout to take advantage of this special offer.

About Leslie Brashear

Leslie Brashear is a travel photographer known for her ability to capture the soul of a place through her lens.

Contact Information:

Leslie Brashear Photography

Email: leslie@lesliebrashear.com

Website: lesliebrashearphotos.com

Instagram/Threads: @leslie_onthego