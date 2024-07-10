Rohde & Schwarz leads in device conformance for 3GPP Mission Critical Services, trailblazing migration to broadband

Munich, Germany, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Rohde & Schwarz has successfully validated mission-critical push-to-talk protocol conformance test cases for the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and achieved Test Platform Approval Criteria (TPAC) for its R&S TS PCT protocol conformance tester. Rohde & Schwarz is the first and only test and measurement company to activate the initial mission-critical push to talk work item. With this achievement, the company is paving the way for a smooth transition from narrowband TETRA to broadband 3GPP Mission Critical Services for device manufacturers and service providers.

Caption: The R&S CMX500 successfully validated mission-critical push-to-talk protocol conformance test cases for the GCF.

Rohde & Schwarz pioneered the verification of mission-critical push to talk (MCPTT) test cases, enabling the GCF to launch a first-of-its-kind certification program for Mission Critical Services (MCS). With this program public safety network operators can be assured that mission-critical applications and devices are interoperable thanks to a common standard for vendors.

3GPP MCS refers to a suite of communications services that are essential for public safety and emergency response operations. It ensures seamless communications for first responders, enabling efficient coordination and rapid response in critical situations. Often referred to as MCX, these mission-critical services, which include not only MCPTT but also mission-critical data (MCData) and mission-critical video (MCVideo), meet stringent requirements for reliability, availability and security. The transition to 3GPP-compliant broadband MCX provides enhanced capabilities over traditional narrowband systems, offering higher data rates, improved coverage and the ability to support a wide range of multimedia applications.

3GPP MCS applications and devices must be certified by test laboratories accredited by certification bodies such as GCF, PTCRB or CTIA before they can be launched on the market. At the last meeting of the Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #78bis, Rohde & Schwarz validated the 3GPP MCS test cases of Work Item 288, using the R&S TS-PCT protocol conformance tester, which is based on the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester and the R&S CONTEST software running the test sequences. This success enabled the GCF to activate the work item and officially start conformance testing for MCS devices.

The protocol conformance test cases were developed using the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester and allow engineers to evaluate their MCS applications and devices under realistic conditions. The device under test establishes a real time, comprehensive connection to the simulated MCS network and tests the relevant signaling and RF scenarios in line with 3GPP specifications.

For more information about 3GPP conformance test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/products/test-and-measurement/conformance-test-systems-3gpp-ctia_91815.html

