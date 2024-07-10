Introducing Something Beauty House: Sydney’s Premier Makeup and Hair Styling Service by Top Artists

Sydney, Australia, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Something Beauty House proudly announces its arrival as the go-to destination for exquisite makeup and hair styling services in Sydney. With a studio nestled in the heart of Sydney CBD and the flexibility of mobile services, Something Beauty House caters to clients across the city and beyond.

Tri Tran is the visionary founder and director of Something Beauty House, an elite makeup and hairstyling business based in Sydney, Australia. With over 12 years of international professional experience, Tri has established himself as a highly skilled and creative makeup artist. Tri made huge achievements in the International Beauty Industry Awards in 2023: Best Bridal Makeup, Finalist for Best Glam Makeup, and Finalist for Best Editorial Makeup.

Led by a team of top-tier hair and makeup artists specifically chosen for their high quality and meeting high expectations, Something Beauty House specializes in a wide range of services to cater to every occasion and need. They always leave their clients feeling so confident in their work & it shows in their good reviews: “Absolutely 5-star review for the beauty house and makeup artist We couldn’t have asked for a better experience for my wedding day!”

Something Beauty House is proud of their versatility in their work. Whether Asian, Western, or any other. Whether it’s a special event, wedding, formal affair, or pre-wedding photoshoot, clients can trust Something Beauty House to deliver flawless makeup and hair styling that exceeds expectations.

“At Something Beauty House, we believe in the transformative power of makeup and hair styling to enhance one’s natural beauty and confidence,” said Tri Tran, Founder and Director at Something Beauty House. “Our team is dedicated to providing personalized experiences, where every client feels heard, understood, and pampered.”

Tri established Something Beauty House with a mission to offer exceptional bespoke makeup and hairstyling services at competitive prices. His business philosophy, “Embrace your authenticity,” focuses on bringing out the hidden beauty in each client, rather than transforming them into a copy of someone they are not. This approach ensures that each makeup and hair look whether at the Opera House or Hyde Park is just as unique as the individual wearing it. This client-focused approach is rooted in Tri’s belief in the transformative power of beauty to enhance personal and special moments.

What sets Something Beauty House apart is its unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of its services:

Extensive Experience and Expertise, Bespoke Beauty, and Premium Products.

In addition to its comprehensive lineup of services, Something Beauty House offers makeup courses and workshops for those eager to learn the art of makeup application. From personal makeup lessons to professional courses and beauty workshops, Something Beauty House empowers individuals to unlock their inner artist. For those seeking luxury, professionalism, and unparalleled expertise in makeup and hair styling, Something Beauty House stands as the ultimate destination.

For inquiries or to book today, please contact Something Beauty House at 0481 008 686 or visit the website at https://somethingbeautyhouse.com.au/.