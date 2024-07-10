GSB Office Cleaners Announces Expansion of Services for Commercial Cleaning in Perth

Perth, Australia, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Office Cleaners, a leading service provider of commercial cleaning in Perth, Western Australia, is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings to cater to the growing needs of businesses in the vibrant Perth metro area.

This expansion signifies their commitment to providing businesses with comprehensive and high-quality solutions that ensure a clean, healthy, and productive work environment.

“We are excited to expand our services and provide even more value to the Perth business community,” said a spokesperson at GSB Office Cleaners.

The expanded service offerings from GSB Office Cleaners include disinfection and sanitisation services. In today’s health-conscious environment, they say that they prioritise hygiene. The expanded services now include comprehensive disinfection and sanitisation solutions to ensure a germ-free and healthy workspace for employees and clients. They will also provide hard surface clean-up as they are known to have invested in advanced equipment and training to provide specialised services for various hard surfaces, including glass windows, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. This ensures a polished and professional look throughout your workspace.

In fact, understanding the growing focus on environmental responsibility, the Company now offers a wider range of eco-friendly products and practices. This allows businesses to maintain a clean work environment while minimising their environmental impact. Also, recognising the diverse schedules of Perth businesses, GSB Office Cleaners has expanded their service hours to offer flexible cleaning options. This includes early morning, evening and weekend cleaning schedules to ensure minimal disruption to your daily operations.

You can book their services for commercial cleaning in Perth anytime from their website.

A clean and well-maintained workplace offers numerous benefits for Perth businesses like improved employee health and well-being. Regular clean-ups minimise the presence of dust, allergens, and germs, promoting a healthier work environment and potentially reducing sick leave. It also enhances productivity as a clean and organised workspace fosters a positive atmosphere and reduces distractions, allowing employees to focus on their tasks and improve overall productivity. Moreover, professional techniques and appropriate products help extend the life of office furniture, carpets and equipment, saving businesses money on replacements in the long run.

“We are committed to providing Perth businesses with the cleaning solutions they need to thrive,” says the spokesperson. “With our expanded services, experienced team and dedication to customer satisfaction, GSB Office Cleaners is the ideal partner for keeping your workplace sparkling clean and fostering a productive work environment.”

About the Company

GSB Office Cleaners is a leading service provider of commercial cleaning in Perth, Western Australia. The Company offers a comprehensive range of cleaning solutions, from regular office clean-ups to deep cleanings and specialised services. They claim to be committed to providing high-quality services, exceptional customer care, and environmentally friendly practices.

If you’re looking for a reliable and professional company for commercial cleaning in Perth, contact GSB Office Cleaners today. They will discuss your specific needs and develop a customised cleaning plan that fits your budget and schedule.

Let GSB Office Cleaners take care of the cleaning, so you can focus on running your successful Perth business.