Copia Scientific and Retisoft Partner to Revolutionize Lab Automation With GENERA

Ontario, Canada, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Copia Scientific, a leading provider of innovative laboratory automation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Retisoft, a prominent developer of the highly regarded lab automation scheduling software GENERA. This partnership marks a significant milestone in laboratory automation, combining Copia’s extensive experience in lab equipment with Retisoft’s advanced automation technologies.

Through this partnership, Copia Scientific will integrate system automations powered by GENERA, enhancing operational efficiency and research effectiveness in laboratories worldwide. Clients will benefit from the dynamic, device-agnostic capabilities of GENERA, which is so flexible that the only question we ask our customers is, “What do you want to automate?” We are confident that it can be accomplished with GENERA.

“We are excited to partner with Retisoft and integrate their versatile GENERA software into our solutions,” said Dyan Reagan, Chief Operations Officer at Copia Scientific. “This partnership empowers us to provide a comprehensive automation solution that is not only interoperable with a wide range of devices but also backed by a team of experts ensuring ongoing responsive support and training.”

Retisoft’s commitment to support has been a pivotal element of this partnership, aligning with our goal to offer our clients an incomparable experience. With GENERA’s proven flexibility and the expert support from Retisoft, we are setting a new standard in laboratory automation—ensuring that our clients have access to the most innovative, reliable, and adaptable tools in the market.

About Copia Scientific

Copia Scientific is a global provider of cutting-edge laboratory equipment and service solutions. With a history of integrating and developing lab technologies, Copia is dedicated to enhancing laboratory efficiency and productivity through innovative solutions.

About Retisoft

Retisoft is a Canadian technology company with over 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector. Renowned for its reliable and flexible scheduling software GENERA, Retisoft aims to revolutionize lab automation through its smart approach to automation, prioritizing customer service and innovative solutions.

Elizabeth Rodziewicz, CEO of Retisoft, commented on the partnership, “Our Retisoft Automation Partnership Program (RAPP) – is crucial for fostering collaboration with visionary companies like Copia Scientific. This program is designed to offer our partners a competitive advantage through our extensive expertise in lab automation, comprehensive marketing support, and a mutual dedication to achieving meaningful impact within the industry. Together, we are creating an environment where innovation thrives on a foundation of support and responsiveness.”

This partnership underscores Copia Scientific’s dedication to being at the forefront of the lab solutions industry, continually advancing the capabilities of scientific research and development in partnership with leading technology providers committed to enhancing the GENERA experience for our clients.

For more information, please visit Copia Scientific or contact Retisoft today.