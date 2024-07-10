Expanding HaloAI Footprint, SmartBear Boosts Code Quality through Transformative Automation

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/expanding-haloai-footprint-smartbear-boosts-code/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has launched two innovations that fundamentally change how both API and functional tests are performed, integrating SmartBear HaloAI, trusted AI-driven technology, and marking a significant step forward in the company’s AI strategy. GenAI technology, known for automating repetitive and error-prone tasks, enhances efficiency and reduces manual intervention, revolutionizing traditional software development and testing methods. According to Gartner®, “By 2025, 75% of developers will use generative AI to learn new software development skills.”[1]

“Our product development goal is to revolutionize software quality for our customers through smart automation built into our popular tools,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “Customers face ongoing downward pressure on quality with expectations for speedier releases, resource constraints, and adoption of AI development tools that generate code quality challenges. This latest launch of HaloAI featured in our API contract testing and functional testing is all about our commitment to enable organizations to produce high quality, reliable software more efficiently at a time when it is needed more than ever.”

New Solutions Featuring HaloAI:

PactFlow’s AI-Augmented Contract Testing uses HaloAI to automate the creation and maintenance of API contract tests, seamlessly integrating with developer tools, accelerating development, reducing costs, and maintaining current tests with ongoing code changes.

TestComplete’s AI Test Data Generation enables the generation of extensive, customized data sets through simple commands, catering to the nuanced needs of regulated industries. This streamlines workflows and improves the quality of code and test data.

“The expanded integration of HaloAI across SmartBear’s hubs not only enhances its product offerings but also cements its leadership in AI-driven development,” said Francisco Moreno Sanz, Principal Quality Engineer at Sngular. “With HaloAI powering the creation of API contract tests, SmartBear API Hub will allow us to accelerate development cycles, ensure our APIs are always up to date, and significantly boost developer productivity and code quality.”

These enhancements are just the beginning of SmartBear’s broader strategy to embed AI throughout its customers’ development pipeline, ensuring software teams have access to cutting-edge technologies that drive significant productivity gains and operational efficiencies.

SmartBear is connecting teams’ favorite tools and functionality in intuitive solution hubs, featuring HaloAI. PactFlow is integrating into API Hub, delivering quality APIs at scale with integrated capabilities built for designing, documenting, and testing APIs with zero context switching. TestComplete is integrating into Test Hub, designed to manage, automate, and execute all tests in one place for a simpler way to guarantee app quality.

Availability

Beta for PactFlow’s AI-augmented contract testing begins in July. For more information, go to: https://pactflow.io/ai/

TestComplete’s AI test data generation beta kick off begins on July 1, 2024, scheduled to end mid-August. For more information, go to https://smartbear.com/ai/

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software development, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s AI-powered intuitive solution hubs, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

