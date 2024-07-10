SkillStorm Named a Workday Partner to Help Strengthen the Tech Ecosystem for Federal and Commercial System Integrators

Jacksonville, FL, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — SkillStorm, a leader in technology workforce development, is proud to announce its new partnership with Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance, HR, and planning. This strategic collaboration aims to bolster the tech ecosystem, particularly focusing on federal and commercial system integrators.

As a Workday partner, SkillStorm will leverage its Techforce by Design model to deliver cohesive, scalable tech teams with deep expertise in Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). Techforce by Design is a shift from traditional technology service channels that enables enterprise businesses to integrate cohesive teams of technologists specialized in the organization’s unique tech stack, reducing ramp-up time and increasing productivity. These purpose-built teams are uniquely positioned to support public sector system integrators because they are designed to the exact labor category needed for federal markets and can meet the specific clearance requirements of the federal government and/or system integrator contracts, ensuring that businesses stay ahead of the deployment and revenue curve.

“Partnering with Workday is a significant milestone for SkillStorm. Our mission has always been to build and deploy an elite tech workforce capable of meeting the evolving needs of the industry,” said Joe Mitchell, CEO of SkillStorm. “By integrating Workday’s cutting-edge solutions into our training programs and utilizing our Techforce by Design model, we can provide our clients with the skilled professionals they need to drive innovation and achieve their strategic goals.”

Workday’s comprehensive cloud applications are designed to meet the unique needs of various industries, including the federal sector and commercial enterprises. The collaboration will enable SkillStorm to offer specialized training programs that align with Workday’s advanced functionalities, ensuring that system integrators can seamlessly implement and optimize these tools.

“We are excited to welcome SkillStorm as a Workday partner,” said Christine Cefalo, Chief Marketing Officer at Workday. “Their expertise in technology workforce development will be instrumental in helping our customers maximize the value of their Workday investments. Together, we are committed to supporting the growth and success of federal and commercial system integrators by providing the necessary skills and resources.”

This partnership will also enhance SkillStorm’s ability to deliver customized training solutions tailored to the specific needs of Workday users. By doing so, SkillStorm will play a pivotal role in addressing the skills gap and ensuring that organizations have access to a pipeline of ready-to-deploy, highly skilled tech professionals.

For more information about SkillStorm’s partnership with Workday and their training programs, please visit www.skillstorm.com.

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is a leading technology workforce development firm dedicated to closing the skills gap and accelerating the careers of tech professionals. With a focus on delivering high-demand skills and certifications, SkillStorm partners with enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions to build and deploy an elite tech workforce.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance, HR, and planning. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies.